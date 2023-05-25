Courtney Rush Emerges From Undead Realm, Death Dollz vs The Coven Set for Countdown to Under Siege

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / May 25, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
While Rosemary traversed the Undead Realm in search of the missing Death Doll, Jessicka found herself on the receiving end of a two-on-one assault from the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Coven. But when the hourglass emptied, Rosemary never returned. Instead, Courtney Rush emerged from the Undead Realm and came to the aid of Jessicka as the two cleared the ring of Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King. Now Jessicka and Courtney Rush are out to finish the job as they battle The Coven on Countdown to Under Siege!
Before Under Siege gets underway on May 26th, the action begins on Countdown to Under Siege LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and FITE. Preview the night’s big event and witness exclusive matchups you won’t see anywhere else!
The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will be Under Siege LIVE May 26th from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.