IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: May 25, 2023

Results / May 25, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match.
Sami Callihan vs Shogun
Callihan goads Shogun into a test of strength but instead delivers a straight right hand. Shogun bounces back with a big shoulder tackle. Callihan sends him toppling over the top rope to the floor. Shogun charges towards Callihan but he sidesteps, sending the big man crashing into the steel ring post. Callihan puts his strength on display with a powerslam on the floor. Back in the ring, Shogun hits a series of running splashes for two. Shogun hits a belly-to-belly suplex but Callihan avoids the follow-up elbow drop. Callihan hits the Death Valley Driver to win.
Sami Callihan def Shogun
24 hours away from Under Siege, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.
Mike Bailey vs Chris Sabin
Before he challenges Trey Miguel for the X-Division Title tomorrow night at Under Siege, Chris Sabin looks to build momentum as he battles Mike Bailey! Sabin ties up Bailey in the ropes, then delivers a running dropkick. Bailey turns the tide with a handspring, followed by a single leg dropkick of his own. Bailey hits a running Shooting Star but Sabin cuts off his momentum. Sabin flies with a missile dropkick off the top, followed by a running boot. Sabin spikes him with a tornado DDT for two. Bailey drives his knees into the chest of Sabin. Sabin hits a flurry of knees but can’t put Bailey away with the follow-up powerbomb. Bailey soars with a springboard Moonsault to the outside. Sabin hits a Sunset Flip powerbomb as Bailey’s back collides with the floor. In the ring, Sabin launches him off the top with a German suplex. Bailey bounces back with a standing Spanish Fly for a very close near fall. Bailey successfully hits the Tornado Kick but Sabin evades Ultima Weapon. Sabin hits a Muscle Buster, followed by the Cradle Shock to win.
Chris Sabin def Mike Bailey
Trinity has rocked the wrestling world to its core since making her arrival in IMPACT Wrestling. This Friday at Under Siege, she makes her IMPACT Plus debut as she battles Gisele Shaw.
IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin brutally assaulted PCO last week with the help of Champagne Singh and Shera. With their scheduled No Disqualification match just 24 hours away at Under Siege, what is the status of Perfect Creation One?
Steve Maclin declares that PCO will be unable to compete at Under Siege and will name his replacement later tonight.
Kenny King & Sheldon Jean vs Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve)
Nick Aldis joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary as he prepares to face Kenny King for the first time ever at Under Siege! Taurus takes King off his feet with a running shoulder tackle. Taurus then sends him spilling to the outside before targeting the arm of Jean. Moments later, Jean gains control with a dropkick to Taurus. King taunts the bull before delivering a powerslam for two. Steve hits a running cannonball, colliding with King in the corner. Taurus then suplexes his own partner onto the body of King. Taurus flies over the top while Steve gets a two-count on King. Steve bites King but he counters into the Royal Flush for three.
Kenny King & Sheldon Jean def Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve)
After the match, King gets on the mic and sends a message to Aldis. Moments later, Aldis fires back and takes out Jean at ringside. King dares Aldis to meet him in the ring but retreats at the last moment.
The hourglass has nearly run out as Jessicka continues to wait for Rosemary’s return from the Undead Realm.
Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde w/ KiLynn King vs Jessicka
Jessicka must go it alone against one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Taylor Wilde! Jessicka quickly falls victim to the numbers game as King provides a distraction on the apron. Wilde capitalizes with the Witch’s Wrath to score the quick victory.
Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde w/ KiLynn King def Jessicka
After the match, The Coven continue the assault on Jessicka until someone emerges from the Undead Realm – it’s Courtney Rush. Rush clears the ring of The Coven and stands tall with Jessicka.
Backstage, Courtney Rush explains to Jessicka that she’s not supposed to be here – but since she is, she’s down to go on an adventure. Jessicka asks Rush if she wants to be a Death Doll and she accepts.
Angels w/ The Design (Deaner & Kon) vs Rich Swann w/ Sami Callihan
At Under Siege, it’s The Design vs Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and a mystery partner but first, Swann goes one-on-one with Angels! Angels uses the apron to his advantage as he trips up Swann and catapults him into the steel ring post. Angels remains in control with a half-and-half suplex. Swann fights out of the corner and creates separation with a neckbreaker. Swann launches himself off the apron with a senton to the floor. Swann hits a handspring cutter for two. Angels spikes Swann with draping DDT for a near fall of his own. Angels counters another handspring cutter into another half-and-half suplex. Angels soars with a Moonsault to the outside, followed by a top rope splash in the ring. Swann picks him off the top, then successfully hits the 450 Splash to win.
Rich Swann w/ Sami Callihan def Angels w/ The Design (Deaner & Kon)
After the match, The Design jump Swann from behind. Sami Callihan attempts to make the save with his baseball bat but also falls victim to the numbers game. Angels makes Swann watch as Deaner lays out Callihan with the bat.
Alisha interrupts Gia Miller’s interview with Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Alisha tells Purrazo that soon, she’ll see Jordynne Grace’s true colors. Purrazzo and Grace are set to clash for the Knockouts World Title tomorrow night at Under Siege and if Grace doesn’t win, she can no longer challenge Purrazzo as long as she is champion.
A wild brawl has erupted in the backstage area as Masha Slamovich puts Killer Kelly to sleep.
Alisha Edwards vs Jordynne Grace
Grace makes quick work of Alisha as she spikes her with the Grace Drive to score the dominant victory.
Jordynne Grace def Alisha Edwards
Dirty Dango believes that he’s the biggest star in IMPACT Wrestling – unlike Joe Hendry, who he will challenge for the Digital Media Title tomorrow night on Countdown to Under Siege.
Moose, Yuya Uemura, Jonathan Gresham, Frankie Kazarian, Alex Shelley and Eddie Edwards collide in #1 Contenders match at Under Siege. Who will earn a coveted opportunity at the IMPACT World Title?
IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey w/ Ace Austin vs John Skyler w/ Jason Hotch & Brian Myers
Following the upset victory for Jason Hotch over Ace Austin last week, Chris Bey looks to even the score as he battles John Skyler! Skyler retreats to the outside but Bey follows him with a dropkick through the ropes. Skyler avoids a slingshot crossbody, then drives him face-first into the steel ring post. Back in the ring, Bey hits a slingshot DDT to regain control. Bey misses an elbow drop, allowing Skyler to capitalize with a spear from the apron. Hotch gets up on the apron but Austin neutralizes him at ringside. Bey takes out Myers with a dropkick then transitions into The Art of Finesse on Skyler to win.
IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey w/ Ace Austin def John Skyler w/ Jason Hotch & Brian Myers
The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will be Under Siege LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 8pm ET from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Trinity makes her IMPACT Plus debut vs Gisele Shaw. Nick Aldis battles Kenny King for the first time ever. The Design go to war with Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and a mystery partner. ABC defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against SUBCULTURE. Chris Sabin challenges Trey Miguel for the X-Division Title. Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura, Alex Shelley and Frankie Kazarian clash to become #1 Contender. Deonna Purrazzo defends the Knockouts World Title against Jordynne Grace and if Grace loses, she will not receive another opportunity as long as Purrazzo is champion. Plus, PCO challenges Steve Maclin for the IMPACT World Title in a No Disqualification match.
Before Under Siege gets underway on May 26th, the action begins on Countdown to Under Siege LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and FITE. Preview the night’s big event and witness exclusive matchups you won’t see anywhere else! Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven battle Jessicka and Courtney Rush of the Death Dollz. Plus, Joe Hendry defends the Digital Media Title against Dirty Dango.
IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin is in the ring and declares that the match against PCO is not happening at Under Siege because he “killed” him. However, Maclin says that he will defend his title against an opponent of his choosing – Champagne Singh. Singh and Shera join Maclin in the ring when IMPACT President Scott D’Amore interrupts. D’Amore overturns Maclin’s decision to have Singh challenge for his title. D’Amore says that he’s happy to have Maclin as the IMPACT World Champion – as long as he’s a fighting champion. D’Amore tries to strike a deal with Maclin, promising that if Maclin his opponent at Under Siege, he will personally hand him the IMPACT World Title like he said he would at Rebellion. Maclin ups the ante and D’Amore agrees to the terms – if Maclin wins at Under Siege, D’Amore will put the title around his waist. D’Amore reveals that PCO will still be his opponent as the lights go out and Perfect Creation One appears in the ring. PCO takes out Singh and Shera as Maclin retreats up the ramp. PCO stands tall with the World Title as IMPACT! goes off the air.