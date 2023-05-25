IMPACT Wrestling Kicks Off Under Siege Weekend With a Special Press Conference in London, Ontario

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / May 25, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before IMPACT Wrestling takes over London, Ontario for Under Siege and Under Siege Fallout, this Friday and Saturday from the Western Fair District Agriplex, the official Under Siege press conference was held at the London Brewer Co-op earlier today. IMPACT stars Brian Myers, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Santino Marella, as well as London’s-own Tyler Tirva were in attendance. Tirva went face-to-face with Hotch and Myers, both of whom he will face in singles competition this weekend. Tensions were about to explode when IMPACT’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella, deescalated the situation. Check out these photos from the press conference below.
Under Siege streams LIVE this Friday at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets for both events are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.
Photos By: Vincent Miller @v_isual.s