Under Siege 2023 Full Preview

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / May 25, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will be Under Siege LIVE TONIGHT at 8pm ET from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.
At Rebellion, Steve Maclin defeated KUSHIDA to become IMPACT World Champion for the very first time. But during his Changing of the Guard Ceremony, Maclin revealed that his mission would not be complete until he defeated a Canadian in their home country of Canada, just like he planned to do to Josh Alexander. Maclin laid out an open challenge to any Canadian, and it was answered by perhaps the most frightening Canadian on the entire IMPACT roster, PCO. With IMPACT President Scott D’Amore backing him up, Perfect Creation One demolished Maclin’s personal security force, sending a threatening message to the new IMPACT World Champion. Now Maclin and PCO are set to collide at Under Siege in a monstrous main event. What will happen when these two explosive forces go head-to-head with the IMPACT World Title on the line? Following Maclin’s violent assault on Rhino that sent the “War Machine” to the hospital, the IMPACT World Title match between Steve Maclin and PCO will now be contested under No Disqualification rules.
In the main event of this year’s Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace tore the house down to determine who would capture the vacant Knockouts World Title. After a grueling back and forth contest, Purrazzo reigned supreme to usher in the new Age of the Virtuosa. But less than two weeks later on IMPACT!, Purrazzo found herself on the receiving end of a beatdown from the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Coven. That was, until Jordynne Grace came to her aid and helped Purrazzo clear the ring of her adversaries. After a tremendous show of respect between the two rivals, Grace made it apparent that she wanted another shot at the gold. We now know that management has granted her the rematch at Under Siege but this time, the stakes are higher than ever – if Grace loses, she will no longer be eligible for another Knockouts World Title opportunity as long as Purrazzo is champion.
Following her monumental arrival just a few weeks ago, Trinity defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King in her IMPACT in-ring debut. With an open contract for a match at Under Siege, her next opponent remained a mystery – until now. Recently on IMPACT!, Trinity was confronted by Jai Vidal who answered the challenge on behalf of Gisele Shaw. “The Quintessential Diva” was furious with Vidal after he snapped a selfie with Trinity and posted it on social media. But Trinity fired back, stating that if Shaw has a problem with her, they can settle it in the ring. Shaw will be looking to make a statement upon returning from injury. But does she have what it takes to extinguish Trinity’s glow?
After making his surprise return at Rebellion, Nick Aldis revealed that his primary goal was to recapture the IMPACT World Title. During a backstage interview, Kenny King accused Aldis of jumping the line but in fact, that is the complete opposite of what he intends to do. Aldis made it clear that he doesn’t want an IMPACT World Title opportunity handed to him, he wants to earn it. Following a triumphant in-ring return over Sheldon Jean, Aldis must now turn his attention towards Under Siege where he will go one-on-one with Kenny King. Will Aldis move one step closer towards his highly-sought after IMPACT World Title opportunity? Or will King bring his quest to a screeching halt?
Under Siege will play host to a high-stakes showdown as six of IMPACT Wrestling’s top stars vie for a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity. Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian and Alex Shelley will walk into London, Ontario with the same goal in mind – but only one can achieve it. While Moose and Eddie Edwards know what it’s like to be IMPACT World Champion, Gresham, Uemura, Kazarian and Shelley are all looking for their first reign with the promotion’s top prize. With the competition as fierce as ever, it’s anyone’s game at Under Siege.
Trey Miguel narrowly escaped Rebellion with his X-Division Title intact when he bested Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham in a breathtaking 3-way bout. But just days later on IMPACT!, Miguel was pinned by Chris Sabin in six-man tag team action, which saw him join forces with Bailey and Gresham in a losing effort to Time Machine. We now know where Sabin and Miguel will meet with the X-Division Title on the line: Under Siege in London, Ontario. The brash Miguel has proven that he’s willing to do anything to remain X-Division Champion. But can he get the job done against an X-Division pioneer and the man who has held the title for a record-setting 8 times?
In a shocking turn of events, former IMPACT star Mark Andrews is set to make his long-awaited return at Under Siege as he teams with Flash Morgan Webster to challenge ABC for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. Alongside Dani Luna, Andrews and Webster are known around the world as SUBCULTURE and have taken the UK wrestling scene by storm. On the other hand, Ace Austin and Chris Bey have been on quite the roll since dethroning the Motor City Machine Guns to become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. Now these two teams are on a collision course for what will certainly be an edge-of-your-seat showdown. Who will leave London, Ontario with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles? Find out at Under Siege.
Despite the doubts of Angels and Kon, Sami Callihan‘s betrayal of The Design was something that Deaner never saw coming. When Callihan assaulted the group’s leader with his signature baseball bat, the grueling initiation process that he endured suddenly became worth it. But recently on IMPACT!, Callihan fell victim to the numbers game and came to the realization that if he wants to take out The Design for good, he’s going to need some backup. At Under Siege, The Design will face off against Sami Callihan and two partners of his choosing in a six-man tag team grudge match – that is, if he can find anyone who is willing to join his cause. Callihan has succeeded in finding at least one partner for Under Siege, as he reunites with longtime friend – and enemy – Rich Swann.
Before Under Siege gets underway, the action begins on Countdown to Under Siege LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus (live player), YouTube and FITE. Preview the night’s big event and witness exclusive matchups you won’t see anywhere else!
A few weeks ago on IMPACT!, Santino Marella was brutally assaulted by an unknown assailant, which led to him being sent home by IMPACT’s head physician, Dr. Ross. An investigation into who attacked the Director of Authority was launched by Dirty Dango, who enlisted the help of Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry. But in a shocking turn of events, Dango was revealed as the attacker as he laid out the champ backstage. Now that Dango has shown his true colors, he’s set to challenge Hendry for the Digital Media Title on Countdown to Under Siege. Will Hendry gain a measure revenge in honor of Santino Marella? Or will a new Digital Media Champion be crowned in London?
While Rosemary traversed the Undead Realm in search of the missing Death Doll, Jessicka found herself on the receiving end of a two-on-one assault from the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Coven. But when the hourglass emptied, Rosemary never returned. Instead, Courtney Rush emerged from the Undead Realm and came to the aid of Jessicka as the two cleared the ring of Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King. Now Jessicka and Courtney Rush are out to finish the job as they battle The Coven on Countdown to Under Siege!