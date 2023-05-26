Alex Shelley Earns IMPACT World Title Shot vs Steve Maclin at Against All Odds

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / May 26, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
At Under Siege, Alex Shelley triumphed over Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura and Frankie Kazarian to become #1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title. Later in the night, Steve Maclin remained IMPACT World Champion when he defeated PCO in a violent No Disqualification match. Just two weeks later at Against All Odds, Maclin must now defend the IMPACT World Title once again, this time against one of the most accomplished stars in IMPACT Wrestling history, Alex Shelley. The Motor City Machine Gun will be looking to capture the IMPACT World Title for the very first time in his career. Will Shelley realize his dream in Columbus? Or will Maclin’s mayhem keep him at the top of the mountain?
Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE June 9th from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.