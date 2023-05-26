Mike Bailey Eliminated by Master Wato in NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 30 Semi-Finals

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / May 26, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Tokyo played host to the Semi-Finals of the NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 30 as A block leader Mike Bailey battled B block runner-up Master Wato. The stakes were high with the winner of this match moving onto the Finals. Wato gained the early advantage with a slingshot crossbody to the outside. Bailey fought back with a flurry of kicks, followed by a springboard Moonsault to the floor. Bailey then made his way through the crowd to get a head start for a big running kick. Back in the ring, Bailey drove his knees into the chest of Wato for two. Wato evaded the Shooting Star Press, then started to build momentum with a running bulldog. It was Wato’s turn to fly as he soared with a Tope Con Hilo to the outside. Moments later, Bailey cut him off in mid-air and locked in an armbar submission. Following a series of near falls, Wato returned the favor with an arm submission of his own. Wato countered the Tornado Kick into Recientemente. Bailey then connected with Ultima Weapon but Wato somehow kicked out in time. Wato reversed the follow-up Flamingo Driver into the TTD for another close near fall. In the closing moments of the match, Wato delivered his own Tornado Kick, followed by the Tsutenkaku German to win. With this loss, Bailey has been eliminated from the NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 30, finishing the tournament with a 7-3 record. IMPACT Wrestling would like to congratulate Bailey on his incredible run.
Stay tuned as Mike Bailey’s matchups are added to IMPACT Plus for on-demand viewing.