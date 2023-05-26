Under Siege 2023 Full Results

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / May 26, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before Under Siege gets underway, the action begins on Countdown to Under Siege.
Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) vs Death Dollz (Courtney Rush & Jessicka)
Taylor Wilde inadvertently collides with her own partner. Rush attempts a Sharpshooter on Wilde but King hits a German suplex from behind. The Coven cut off the ring and begin to wear Rush down. Rush finally creates some separation and makes the tag to Jessicka, who goes on the attack. Jessicka hits a running splash on King. Jessicka intercepts King as Rush locks in the Sharpshooter, forcing Wilde to submit.
Death Dollz (Courtney Rush & Jessicka) def Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King)
Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs Dirty Dango – Digital Media Championship
Dango retreats to the outside but Hendry catches up to him and delivers a running clothesline. Back in the ring, Hendry hits a big powerslam. Hendry puts his power on display as he connects with a delayed vertical suplex. Dango targets the leg of Hendry to turn the tide momentarily. Hendry comes back with a cutter out of the corner, followed by a Fallaway Slam. Dango hits a low blow right in front of the referee, awarding the victory to Hendry by Disqualification.
Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry def Dirty Dango by Disqualification – Digital Media Championship
After the match, Dirty Dango continues the assault until Director of Authority Santino Marella makes his return. Marella is out for revenge after it was revealed that Dango was the one who attacked him several weeks ago.
Under Siege is on the air.
Nick Aldis vs Kenny King w/ Sheldon Jean
Aldis catches King in mid-air and hits a vertical suplex. Jean tries to distract Aldis but the veteran sees it coming. The fight spills to the outside where King sends him face-first into the steel steps. King soars over the top rope, taking out Aldis on the floor. Aldis evades a springboard leg drop, then follows up with a pump-handle fall-away slam. Aldis is perched on top but King sends him toppling to the mat with an Enzuigiri. Both men exchange shots in the middle of the ring with King gaining the upper-hand off a powerslam. Aldis connects with a top rope elbow drop but Jean distracts the referee. Aldis knocks him off the apron, allowing King to gain control with a Spinebuster for two. Aldis hits a mid-air powerbomb, then locks in the Kingsley Cloverleaf to win by submission.
Nick Aldis def Kenny King w/ Sheldon Jean
The wild brawl between Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich from last night’s IMPACT! continues in the crowd at Under Siege. They fight all the way into the ring where Kelly chokes Slamovich with a steel chain until security breaks it up.
Gia Miller interviews Jordynne Grace who gets her last chance at Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts World Title tonight.
The Design (Deaner, Kon & Angels) vs Sami Callihan, Rich Swann & Jake Crist
Jake Crist makes his shocking return as the final member of Sami Callihan’s team. Battle lines are drawn and the match breaks down in the early going. Angels counters the Cactus Driver 97 from Callihan with an Enzuigiri, then follows up with a dive to the outside. Crist is next to fly but Kon swats him out of mid-air. Moments later, Callihan gives Crist a boost as he takes out Kon with a springboard Moonsault. Callihan powerbombs Angels over the top rope into everyone on the floor. Callihan, Crist and Swann join forces in an attempt to take Kon off his feet. Kon fights them off, dumping Swann into his own partners. Deaner knocks Swann and Callihan off the apron, preventing Crist from making the tag. Crist creates separation and tags Callihan into the match. The pace quickens as Callihan dares Deaner to hit him. They exchange fists in the middle of the ring before he and Crist hit double Death Valley Drivers on Angels and Deaner. Kon takes out Crist and Callihan with a double chokeslam. Angels soars with a top rope splash to Callihan but it’s not enough to keep him down. Swann delivers a double handspring cutter to Kon and Deaner. Callihan spikes Deaner with the Cactus Driver 97 but Angels halts his momentum. Swann rolls up Angels to score the victory.
Sami Callihan, Rich Swann & Jake Crist def The Design (Deaner, Kon & Angels)
Backstage, an enraged Santino Marella is out for revenge on Dirty Dango.
Trinity vs Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans
Trinity makes her IMPACT Plus debut tonight as she gains the early advantage with a running leg drop. Shaw retreats to the outside to regain her composure. Trinity catapults Shaw out of the corner as Shaw takes another breather. Trinity brings the fight to the outside where she leaps over Savannah Evans to get at Shaw. Jai Vidal distracts the referee, allowing Evans to pull Trinity off the apron. Shaw slaps her across the face, then plants Trinity into the mat. Shaw hits a running corkscrew clothesline for two. Trinity builds momentum with a backbreaker, then follows up with a flurry of strikes. Trinity spikes Shaw head-first with a head scissors for two. Trinity hits the split-legged Moonsault but Shaw kicks out. Shaw bounces back with a draping DDT as Trinity barely kicks out before the referee’s count of three. Trinity takes out Vidal and Evans, then locks in Star Struck on Shaw to win by submission.
Trinity def Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans
Gia Miller interviews SUBCULTURE who will challenge ABC for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on their first night in IMPACT Wrestling. Brian Myers and The Good Hands interrupt and lay claim to the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. SUBCULTURE agrees to give John Skyler and Jason Hotch the first shot if they win tonight.
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) w/ Dani Luna – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
ABC hit Click Click Boom on Webster, a leg drop Moonsault combo. Bey soars over the top rope to the outside with a Top Con Hilo to Webster. Austin drives Webster face-first into the canvas for two. ABC isolate Webster as they cut off the ring and prevent him from making the tag. Andrews quickens the pace as he hits a double Pele on Bey and Austin. Andrews gets two for one as he spikes ABC with a double DDT. Andrews flies to the floor with a springboard Moonsault to Bey. Back in the ring, Andrews hits Code Red on Austin to turn it around. Webster makes the blind tag as Andrews assists him with a Falcon Arrow to Austin. Austin avoids the Shooting Star from Andrews, then takes him off his feet with a springboard missile dropkick. Bey hits Webster with a swinging neckbreaker but Andrews breaks the pin attempt. Webster soars off the top of the ring post, colliding with ABC on the floor. Andrews hits Stun Dog Millionaire, followed by a top rope senton from Webster but Bey kicks out at two. Webster inadvertently knees his own partner, allowing Bey to capitalize with a double Poison Rana on both of his opponents. ABC hit The Art of Finesse, followed by The Fold to pin Andrews and remain IMPACT World Tag Team Champions.
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs Chris Sabin – X-Division Championship
Miguel retreats to the outside and thinks that he’s outsmarted Sabin. Sabin follows him and hits a running kick from the apron. Sabin ties up Miguel in the Tree of Woe, then delivers a running hesitation dropkick. Miguel uses his quickness and connects with a kick to gain control. Miguel hits a back suplex on the hardest part of the ring, followed by a running knee drop to the chest. Miguel locks in a Guillotine Choke but Sabin makes it to the bottom rope. Sabin hits a quick DDT out of the corner to create some much-needed separation. Sabin hits a strong missile dropkick, followed by a modified Flatliner for two. Miguel counters the Cradle Shock and both men are down. Miguel spikes him with a sick Brainbuster but it’s not enough. Sabin evades a Meteora attempt, then targets the legs of Miguel. Sabin locks in the Sharpshooter but Miguel breaks the hold. Miguel successfully hits the Meteora for a very close near fall. Miguel leaps through the ropes and hits a tornado DDT on the floor. Miguel crashes and burns on another Meteora attempt. Sabin connects with a Canadian Destroyer but Miguel rakes the eyes to avoid the Cradle Shock. Sabin is blinded as Miguel dropkicks him into the referee. Sabin has him beat with the Cradle Shock but the referee is down. Miguel sprays paint into the eyes of Sabin, then rolls him up to escape with the X-Division Title intact.
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel def Chris Sabin – X-Division Championship
Moose vs Eddie Edwards vs Jonathan Gresham vs Yuya Uemura vs Alex Shelley vs Frankie Kazarian – IMPACT World Title #1 Contenders Match
The bell rings and Kazarian immediately goes after Edwards. Shelley gives everyone a Dragon Screw leg whip, then locks in a double Boston Crab on Kazarian and Uemura. Kazarian redirects Edwards through the ropes as he takes out Moose with a dive. Edwards drops Gresham with a modified back suplex before he resumes his fight with Kazarian. Moments later, Kazarian hits a springboard leg drop on Edwards. Kazarian hits a backstabber on Gresham, which leads to a Flatliner from Shelley, driving him into the turnbuckle. Moose plants Edwards with a Uranage, then hits a thunderous powerbomb on Uemura. Moose gives Kazarian a powerbomb of his own, then one for Gresham as well. Uemura avoids the spear from Moose, allowing him to capitalize with a bulldog for two. Moose almost puts Uemura away with Sky High but Shelley breaks the pin. Kazarian locks in the Chicken Wing on Uemura but Edwards breaks it with the Boston Knee Party. Shelley hits Shellshock on Uemura to win the match and become #1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title.
Alex Shelley def Yuya Uemura, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham & Frankie Kazarian – IMPACT World Title #1 Contenders Match
Chris Sabin attacks Trey Miguel backstage after he cheated to retain the X-Division Title earlier tonight.
Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs Jordynne Grace – Knockouts World Championship
If Jordynne Grace loses, she can no longer challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Title as long as she is champion. Grace pummels Purrazzo with a series of fists in the early going. Purrazzo snaps the neck of Grace as she hangs her up with a modified neckbreaker. Purrazzo launches herself off the apron with a senton to the floor. Grace uses her brute strength to launch Purrazzo into the top rope. Grace hits a German suplex into a bridge for two. Grace clotheslines her over the top rope as both Knockouts topple to the outside. Back in the ring, Purrazzo fights back with a side Russian leg sweep, then locks in the Fujiwara Armbar. Grace quickly breaks free but gets caught with more offense from Purrazzo. Grace hits a spinning sit-out powerbomb for two. Purrazzo spikes Purrazzo with a Piledriver but it’s not enough. Grace connects with the Juggernaut Jackhammer for a near fall of her own. Purrazzo almost puts her away with Queen’s Gambit in the center of the ring. Both women are down following in-sync right hands. Purrazzo hits a super Queen’s Gambit from the top to retain the Knockouts World Title.
Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo def Jordynne Grace – Knockouts World Championship
Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE June 9th from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.
IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin vs PCO – No Disqualification Match for the IMPACT World Title
PCO hurls his body towards Maclin as they both crash over the top rope. PCO launches himself through the air, colliding with Maclin on the floor. Maclin hits a vertical suplex as the lower back of PCO is driven into the steel steps. Maclin hits him over the head with a cooking tray. Maclin goes for the SCUD Missile but PCO cuts him off with a cooking tray shot in mid-air. Maclin is busted open as PCO smashes him with a trash can. PCO is about to use a staple gun when Maclin delivers a low blow and cracks him in the back with a steel chair. Maclin jumps off the second rope with a steel chair in-hand, driving it into the face and chest of PCO. PCO is Caught in the Crosshairs but it’s not enough. Maclin staples PCO’s mouth shut. Moments later, PCO rips the staples out with a pair of pliers. Maclin’s face is a crimson mask as he clobbers PCO with a sledgehammer. Maclin then lays concrete bricks over the back of PCO and assaults him with the sledgehammer once again. PCO is not human as he sits up and brings the fight to Maclin. PCO hits a Lungblower out of the corner, followed by a leg drop to the back of the neck. PCO connects with the De-animator on the apron but Maclin comes back with a steel chair shot. Maclin pulls him back-first into the hardest part of the ring, Maclin then hits the KIA into a pair of cinderblocks to win the match and remain IMPACT World Champion.
IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin def PCO – No Disqualification Match for the IMPACT World Title
After the match, Maclin demands that IMPACT President Scott D’Amore strap the IMPACT World Title around his waist. D’Amore makes his way to the ring and lives up to his promise. Maclin refuses to shake D’Amore hand. Out of nowhere, Bully Ray blindsides D’Amore and chokes him out as Maclin watches on. Bully tells Maclin to “get the table” and he does just that. Matthew Rehwoldt leave commentary and tries to stop them. Bully douses Rehwoldt in lighter fluid as Maclin takes him out. PCO is back on his feet but Maclin continues the assault. The Motor City Machine Guns hit the ring but get taken out as well. Bully lights the table on fire and powerboms D’Amore into the flames. Bully vows to take D’Amore and the whole company down as he stands tall with Maclin.
Under Siege goes off the air.
The Under Siege post show begins as Bully Ray and Steve Maclin address the crowd before making their exit. Scott D’Amore is escorted to the back by medical personnel. Matthew Rehwoldt returns to the commentary desk and is distraught by the events that just unfolded. Tom Hannifan signs off as the IMPACT Post Show fades to black.