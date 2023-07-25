IMPACT Wrestling Delivers Back-to-Back Nights Of Action-Packed Pro Wrestling: CHICAGO HEAT Is July 28-29 At Cicero Stadium

Press Release / July 25, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

IMPACT Wrestling returns to the Chicago area THIS WEEKEND with back-to-back nights of action-packed pro wrestling live from Cicero Stadium. CHICAGO HEAT is set for Friday and Saturday nights, July 28-29 with high-energy matches, including championship battles and battles among bitter rivals.

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Trinity will both be in-action at Cicero Stadium.

All of the matches in Chicago will be filmed to air on IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, airing every Thursday on AXS TV and YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.

Matches confirmed for Friday night, July 28:

  • Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus & Laredo Kid vs. Bully Ray, Moose & Brian Myers
  • “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)
  • ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan
  • 3-Way Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King

Matches Confirmed for Saturday, July 29:

  • Chris Sabin vs. Samuray Del Sol
  • Alex Shelley vs. Brian Myers
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King (with Taylor Wilde)
  • Eric Young vs. Kon (with Deaner)
  • Moose vs. Kevin Knight
  • Trinity vs. Taylor Wilde (with KiLynn King)
  • Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus

Fans can meet some of their favorite IMPACT Wrestling stars both nights with pre- and post-show Meet & Greets. Here’s the schedule:

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Pre-Show

Lio Rush

Jake Something

Death Dollz (Courtney Rush & Jessicka)

Post-Show

Alex Shelley

Kenny King

MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly)

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Pre-Show

Kazarian

Deonna Purrazzo

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

Post-Show

Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

Both nights of Chicago Heat, the doors to Cicero Stadium will open at 6 p.m. local time, with showtime set for 7 p.m.

Friday night tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-chicago-heat-night-1-tickets-625680817167

Saturday night tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-presents-chicago-heat-night-2-tickets-681907974107?aff=oddtdtcreator