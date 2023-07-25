IMPACT Wrestling Delivers Back-to-Back Nights Of Action-Packed Pro Wrestling: CHICAGO HEAT Is July 28-29 At Cicero Stadium

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Press Release / July 25, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling returns to the Chicago area THIS WEEKEND with back-to-back nights of action-packed pro wrestling live from Cicero Stadium. CHICAGO HEAT is set for Friday and Saturday nights, July 28-29 with high-energy matches, including championship battles and battles among bitter rivals.
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Trinity will both be in-action at Cicero Stadium.
All of the matches in Chicago will be filmed to air on IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, airing every Thursday on AXS TV and YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Matches confirmed for Friday night, July 28:
Matches Confirmed for Saturday, July 29:
Fans can meet some of their favorite IMPACT Wrestling stars both nights with pre- and post-show Meet & Greets. Here’s the schedule:
FRIDAY, JULY 28
Pre-Show
Lio Rush
Jake Something
Death Dollz (Courtney Rush & Jessicka)
Post-Show
Alex Shelley
Kenny King
MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly)
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Pre-Show
Kazarian
Deonna Purrazzo
The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)
Post-Show
Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards
ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)
Both nights of Chicago Heat, the doors to Cicero Stadium will open at 6 p.m. local time, with showtime set for 7 p.m.
Friday night tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-chicago-heat-night-1-tickets-625680817167
Saturday night tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-presents-chicago-heat-night-2-tickets-681907974107?aff=oddtdtcreator