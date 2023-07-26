IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: July 27, 2023 (Episode 993)

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / July 26, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The ongoing struggle for power and control continues on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Eric Young made his triumphant return at Slammiversary when he joined forces with Scott D’Amore to exact a measure of revenge on Bully Ray and Deaner. Less than one week later on IMPACT!, Young was interrupted by Nick Aldis who, after failing to pry the IMPACT World Title away from Alex Shelley, attempted to recruit Young in order to stop the “internet darlings” from destroying IMPACT Wrestling. Young made it clear that while he hasn’t revealed his next steps, they certainly will not involve an alliance with Nick Aldis. This Thursday, Young competes on IMPACT! for the first time in over nine months as he goes one-on-one with Aldis in a blockbuster main event.
The closing moments of last week’s IMPACT! saw Bully Ray, Moose and Brian Myers make a powerful statement as they delivered a beatdown to Josh Alexander, IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley and KUSHIDA. While their motivations remain a mystery, we do know that Moose and Myers will be looking to inflict more punishment when they face off against The Time Splitters this Thursday. Meanwhile, Shelley must focus on the task at hand but doing so will be no easy task as his list of adversaries continues to grow.
Trinity is on top of the world after dethroning Deonna Purrazzo to become Knockouts World Champion at Slammiversary. However, the same can’t be said for The Coven who lost their Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on the very same night to MK Ultra. Last week, the dealers of dark magic set their sights on Trinity and IMPACT’s newest Knockout, Dani Luna of SUBCULTURE. This Thursday, Trinity and Luna join forces for the first time ever as they face off against The Coven in tag team action.
Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly, now known as MK Ultra, are your new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. The bitter rivals evolved into better allies as they ended The Coven’s 139-day reign at Slammiversary. But after MK Ultra was involved in a verbal altercation with the SHAWntourage last week, Slamovich will now go one-on-one with Gisele Shaw this Thursday. Shaw is poised to bounce back following a series of frustrating run-ins with Jody Threat and the Death Dollz but does she have what it takes to withstand the onslaught of Slamovich?
For months, Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice have tried every trick in the book in an attempt to jumpstart Swinger’s quest for 50 wins and a shot at the IMPACT World Title. But after bending the rules one too many times, Swinger and Dice must now pay for their actions. In a match made official by IMPACT President Scott D’Amore, Johnny Swinger will go one-on-one with Zicky Dice this Thursday. If Swinger wins, he will receive his long-awaited IMPACT World Title opportunity – but whoever loses will be forced to leave IMPACT Wrestling.
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. After Kenny King‘s Digital Media Title celebration party was crashed by former champion Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura, they attempt to settle the score in a tag team match you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
Watch IMPACT!