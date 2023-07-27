Battle Lines Drawn for Huge 8-Man Tag Team Match at Emergence

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 27, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After Alex Shelley successfully retained his IMPACT World Title over Nick Aldis, he was confronted by the former IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander, to close out Slammiversary. On IMPACT!, Alexander revealed that he has been cleared to return to in-ring competition and his goal is to reclaim the championship he never lost. Determined to prove that he has what it takes to defeat the “Walking Weapon”, Shelley was ready to accept Alexander’s challenge when they were blindsided by the devastating alliance of Bully Ray, Moose and Brian Myers. While KUSHIDA attempted to thwart the attack, he too found himself on the receiving end of the beatdown. One week later, X-Division Champion Lio Rush joined forces with Bully, Moose and Myers after being intimidated by the trio. But when another chaotic brawl threatened to tear apart the IMPACT Zone, their numbers advantage wouldn’t last long as Chris Sabin made his return from injury. The battle lines have now been drawn for an epic 8-man tag team showdown as Time Machine and Josh Alexander face off against Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers and Lio Rush. With the ongoing struggle for power and control reaching levels of intensity never seen before, which team will reign supreme at Emergence?
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.