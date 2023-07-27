Deonna Purrazzo to Challenge Trinity in Highly-Anticipated Knockouts World Title Rematch at Emergence

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 27, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
At Slammiversary, Trinity proved that if you bet on yourself, you can achieve your wildest dreams when she dethroned Deonna Purrazzo to become the new Knockouts World Champion. Not only did she defeat Purrazzo, but she made “The Virtuosa” tap out for the first time in her IMPACT career. Less than two weeks later on IMPACT!, Purrazzo would confront Trinity after her tag team victory over The Coven, and cut straight to the point: she wants her contractually-obligated rematch at Emergence. We can now confirm that this highly-anticipated showdown has been made official. Will Trinity continue to shine over the Knockouts Division? Or will Purrazzo add yet another Knockouts World Title reign to her long list of accolades?
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.