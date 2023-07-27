Hiroshi Tanahashi Accepts Alex Shelley’s Challenge for IMPACT World Title Dream Match at Multiverse United 2

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 27, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Alex Shelley laid out the challenge to NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi for what can only be described as an IMPACT World Title dream match at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls. In a digital exclusive clip, Shelley said that he looked up to Tanahashi during his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling but now, he wants to prove why he’s the best in the world by putting his IMPACT World Title on the line against the “Ace”. We can confirm that Tanahashi has accepted Shelley’s challenge and the match has been made official.
LIVE August 20th streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com.