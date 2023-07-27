IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: July 27, 2023 (Episode 993)

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / July 27, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match.
Digital Media Champion Kenny King & Sheldon Jean vs Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura
Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura crashed Kenny King’s Digital Media Title celebration party and we’ve got tag team action to settle the score! King provides a distraction, allowing Jean to chop block Hendry from behind. Hendry bounces back with a cutter out of the corner before making the tag to Uemura. The pace quickens as he hits King with a running bulldog. Jean sends Hendry face-first into the steel ring post. Uemura sets up for his signature crossbody but Jean trips him up. Hendry takes Jean out of the equation with a clothesline as Uemura rolls up King for three.
Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura def Digital Media Champion Kenny King & Sheldon Jean
The ongoing struggle for power and control continues, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.
Knockouts World Champion Trinity & Dani Luna vs The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King)
Dani Luna makes her IMPACT in-ring debut as she teams with Knockouts World Champion Trinity to battle The Coven who are desperate to make a statement tonight! Luna takes King off her feet with a diving back elbow. Luna catches Wilde in mid-air for a Fallaway Slam. King hangs up Luna on the ropes, allowing Wilde to gain control. The Coven cut off the ring and employ quick tags to begin the wear-down process on Luna. King continues the assault with a series of powerslams. Luna counters into a vertical suplex on King to create some much-needed separation. Luna makes the tag to Trinity, who soars with a top rope crossbody to Wilde. Trinity hits a modified Full Nelson Slam on Wilde to pick up the victory.
Knockouts World Champion Trinity & Dani Luna def The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King)
After the match, former Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo approaches Trinity in the ring. Trinity became the first person to make Purrazzo tap out when they faced off at Slammiversary. Purrazzo cuts straight to the point and tells Trinity that she will be getting her contractually-obligated rematch at Emergence.
Bully Ray, Moose and Brian Myers confront X-Division Champion Lio Rush after he failed to pick a side when battle lines were drawn in the closing moments of last week’s IMPACT. Bully tells Rush that he’s either with them or against them, and they need an answer by the end of the night.
Dirty Dango reveals that he recruited Alpha Bravo to be his personal security guard to protect him from Scott D’Amore and Santino Marella.
Johnny Swinger vs Zicky Dice – Loser Leaves IMPACT Match
After months of trying to rig the system, Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice must now pay for their actions when they face off in a Loser Leaves IMPACT match! Swinger hits the Finger Poke of Doom but Dice tries to pull a fast one with a rollup. Swinger delivers a thumb to the eye but Dice comes back with a low blow. Swinger goads Dice into thinking he’s forfeiting the match. Swinger shows his true colors as he hits a clothesline on the floor. Swinger puts his feet on the ropes to score the pinfall, and Dice must leave IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, Swinger has earned his long-awaited IMPACT World Title opportunity.
Johnny Swinger def Zicky Dice – Loser Leaves IMPACT Match
After pinning Kenny King earlier tonight, Yuya Uemura wants a shot at the Digital Media Championship. Joe Hendry wants the opportunity for himself but begrudgingly allows his rematch to become a Triple Threat next week.
Nick Aldis vows to humble Eric Young in tonight’s main event.
Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich w/ Killer Kelly vs Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans
Following a backstage altercation last week, Gisele Shaw battles one half of the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Masha Slamovich! The early advantage goes to Slamovich following a series of headbutts. Shaw dumps her to the outside to gain control. Back in the ring, Shaw hits a diving uppercut for two. With a great sense of urgency, Shaw delivers a double foot stomp for another near fall. Slamovich connects with Shock & Awe but it’s still not enough to keep Slamovich down. Slamovich avoids the knee strike, then follows up with a spin kick. Killer Kelly neutralizes Jai Vidal at ringside but falls victim to the numbers game as she’s blindsided by Savannah Evans. Shaw capitalizes with the Denouement to win.
Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans def Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich w/ Killer Kelly
It’s not a question, it’s a statement. What’s my name – Something.
Traci Brooks wants 5 minutes in the ring with Alisha Edwards but Frankie Kazarian tries to convince her that it’s not worth the risk.
The Time Splitters (IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) vs Moose & Brian Myers
After Bully Ray, Moose and Brian Myers brutally assaulted IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA and Josh Alexander last week, revenge is in the air! KUSHIDA knocks Moose off the apron with a handspring. Shelley chases Myers around the ringside area but he walks right into a clothesline from Moose. Back in the ring, Moose and Myers slow the pace as they attempt to wear Shelley down. Shelley counters into a pinning predicament on Myers to score the victory.
The Time Splitters (IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) def Moose & Brian Myers
After the match, chaos ensues as Bully Ray, Moose and Myers continue their assault from last week on Shelley and KUSHIDA. Josh Alexander evens the odds until X-Division Champion Lio Rush makes his decision and joins forces with Bully, Moose and Myers. After being injured by Rush at Slammiversary, Chris Sabin returns and brings the fight to Rush. Sabin tosses him to the outside before standing tall with Shelley, KUSHIDA and Alexander.
Alan Angels claims that Heath is jealous of his ascent in IMPACT Wrestling and lays out the challenge for a match.
Mike Bailey vs Zachary Wentz w/ Trey Miguel
Mike Bailey looks to teach the Rascalz a lesson in respect as he goes one-on-one with Zachary Wentz! Miguel tries to trip up Bailey from the outside, allowing Wentz to capitalize with a mini-Stunner on the ropes. Bailey bounces back with a series of kicks, followed by a standing Shooting Star for two. Bailey goes for the pin but Miguel puts the leg of Wentz on the bottom rope. Bailey hits a springboard Moonsault, taking out Wentz on the floor. Bailey goes face-to-face with Miguel but that provides Wentz with the opportunity to drive him into the hardest part of the ring. Bailey attempts the Tornado Kick but Miguel gets involved once again, this time pulling Wentz to safety. The referee ejects Miguel from ringside. Wentz blinds Bailey with spray paint while the referee’s back is turned, followed by the Headlock DDT to win.
Zachary Wentz def Mike Bailey
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com. Time Machine and Josh Alexander go to war with Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers and Lio Rush. Plus, Deonna Purrazzo gets her rematch against Knockouts World Champion Trinity.
LIVE August 20th streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com. Now official: Alex Shelley defends the IMPACT World Title against NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura challenge Kenny King in a Triple Threat Match for the Digital Media Title, plus more!
Eric Young vs Nick Aldis
Eric Young competes on IMPACT! for the first time in 9 months as he battles a fellow former IMPACT World Champion and longtime rival, Nick Aldis! The early advantage goes to Young as Aldis retreats to the outside for a breather. Aldis then traps Young in the ring apron before sending him into the steel ring post. Back in the ring, Aldis begins to wear Young down with a headlock. Young show signs of life with a series of running clotheslines, followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. Young heads to the top rope but Aldis trips him up, then connects with a thudding Superplex. Aldis tries his hand at some high-risk offense but Young counters into an Atomic Drop. Aldis responds with a Michinoku Driver for two. Aldis locks in the Kingsley Cloverleaf but Young crawls to the bottom rope to break the hold. Young spikes him with the Piledriver to win.
Eric Young def Nick Aldis
After the bell, Eric Young is blindsided by his former allies, Deaner and Kon of The Design. Deaner is barking out orders as Kon plants Young with not one, not two but three thunderous Chokeslams. Deaner adds insult to injury, taking out Young with the Antidote DDT as IMPACT! goes off the air.