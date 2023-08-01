Emergence: Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans Set for Knockouts World Tag Team Title Clash With MK Ultra

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 1, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following a verbal altercation between MK Ultra and the SHAWntourage, one half of the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Masha Slamovich, would do battle with Gisele Shaw in singles competition. But despite Killer Kelly‘s best efforts to even out the playing field, Slamovich ultimately fell victim to the numbers game. While Kelly was neutralizing Jai Vidal, Slamovich was blindsided by Shaw’s other loyal follower, Savannah Evans, leading to the Denouement and the big win for “The Quintessential Diva”. With that victory, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans have earned a coveted Knockouts World Tag Team Title opportunity against MK Ultra. Will MK Ultra remain the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions? Or will Shaw and Evans claim the spotlight for themselves?
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.