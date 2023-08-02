IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: August 3, 2023 (Episode 994)

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / August 2, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action heads to Chicago’s Cicero Stadium for an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Breaking news! Four of IMPACT Wrestling’s top tag teams will compete in the Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament with the right to challenge SUBCULTURE for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Emergence on the line. The tournament kicks off this Thursday as Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of the Rascalz face off against the fan-favorite duo of Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham. Who will move one step closer towards a coveted IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity? Find out on IMPACT.
Last week, Knockouts World Champion Trinity joined forces with IMPACT newcomer Dani Luna for a big tag team victory over The Coven. But after the bell, Trinity was confronted by the former Knockouts World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, who revealed her intentions to enact her rematch clause at Emergence. With that highly-anticipated showdown now official, we know that Trinity will kick off this Thursday’s IMPACT. What will the champ have to say as her highly-anticipated rematch with “The Virtuosa” approaches?
For the first time since becoming Digital Media Champion at Slammiversary, Kenny King will put his title on the line this Thursday. But standing across the ring from him will be not one but two formidable challengers in Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura. This Triple Threat match will serve as Hendry’s contractually-obligated rematch. But after Uemura pinned King in tag team action last week, he proved that he too was deserving of a golden opportunity. Who will leave Cicero Stadium as the Digital Media Champion? It’s every man for himself on IMPACT.
Since his departure from The Design, Alan Angels has been reborn as “The Celestial”. But not everyone has taken a liking to his brash new attitude, including Heath. Following a recent victory over Crazzy Steve, Angels was given a well-deserved Wake Up Call from the “Redhead Rebel”. Angels claims that Heath is jealous of his rapid ascent in IMPACT Wrestling, which led to this grudge match being made official. This Thursday, who will reign supreme when Alan Angels goes one-on-one with Heath?
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. As Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans prepare to challenge MK Ultra for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Emergence, Shaw looks to build momentum in a singles match against Heather Reckless. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
