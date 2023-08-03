IMPACT Legends The Beautiful People & Awesome Kong Set for IMPACT 1000

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 3, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On Saturday, September 9th, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY as IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its historic 1000th episode. Joining the festivities will be three of the most influential Knockouts in IMPACT history, all of whom are former Knockouts World Champions. Don’t miss it when Angelina Love and Velvet Sky of The Beautiful People, as well as Awesome Kong appear LIVE at IMPACT 1000. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.