IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: August 3, 2023 (Episode 994)

Results / August 3, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match.
Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans vs Heather Reckless
Gisele Shaw goes one-on-one with IMPACT newcomer Heather Reckless! Shaw delivers a series of clubbing blows in the corner, then whips Heather around by her hair. Heather takes Shaw off her feet with a head scissors as she retreats to the outside. Back in the ring, Shaw catches Heather in mid-air and drives her down to the mat. Shaw distracts the referee as Jai Vidal attempts an attack on the outside. Heather ducks, causing Vidal to strike Savannah Evans. Shaw capitalizes with a pump kick, then decides to add insult to injury when she stops her own pin attempt. Shaw hits a sidewalk slam but this time it’s Heather who kicks out on her own accord. Heather is fired up but Shaw shuts down her momentum with Shock & Awe. Shaw hits a twisting neckbreaker, followed by the Denouement to win.
Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans def Heather Reckless
The action heads to Chicago’s Cicero Stadium, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.
Knockouts World Champion Trinity Kicks Off IMPACT!
The crowd roars as Trinity makes her way to the ring. She says that Chicago holds a special place in her heart because this is the same building where she made her IMPACT debut earlier this year. Trinity mentions that she contemplated leaving professional wrestling but coming to IMPACT changed all of that. Trinity tells the fans that on that very same night, she promised she would become Knockouts World Champion. And here we are just a few months later. Trinity mentions that she contemplated leaving professional wrestling but coming to IMPACT changed all of that. Deonna Purrazzo interrupts and says that she knows what it’s like to become champion on her first opportunity – but unlike Trinity, she’s not a quitter. Trinity fires back and reminds Purrazzo that she tapped out in their match at Slammiversary. Purrazzo says that when she gets her rematch at Emergence, nobody can beat her twice. The Coven are out next as it becomes clear that Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King are jealous of Trinity’s rapid rise to the top. The fight is on when The Coven jump Trinity. Purrazzo joins the fray as she fights back alongside her Emergence opponent. Security breaks things up as Director of Authrority Santino Marella makes a tag team match for later tonight. Purrazzo doesn’t want to wait and it will happen after the break.
Knockouts World Champion Trinity & Deonna Purrazzo vs The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King)
Trinity takes King off her feet with a diving back elbow. King turns the tide by driving Trinity face-first into the corner turnbuckle. Trinity creates separation with a double dropkick to both members of The Coven, before pummeling Wilde with a series of fists in the corner. Purrazzo tags herself into the match but Wilde makes her pay. Purrazzo fights off an attack from King, allowing her to make the tag to Trinity. As Trinity heads to the top, Wilde rakes her eyes from the apron. The Coven cut off the ring and begin the wear-down process on Trinity. Trinity spikes Wilde into the mat, then tags in Purrazzo who locks in the Fujiwara Armbar on King. King escapes, then delivers a Gutbuster DDT combo for two. Wilde takes out Purrazzo with the double knees. Trinity hits the Rearview on Wilde but King counters into a German suplex on the second attempt. Purrazzo counters King’s Curse into the Fujiwara Armbar but this time it’s Wilde who breaks the hold. Trinity inadvertently kicks Purrazzo in the head. King capitalizes with the King’s Curse on Purrazzo to win.
The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) def Knockouts World Champion Trinity & Deonna Purrazzo
Scott D’Amore warns the Rascalz that if they get involved in any of the other Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament matches, they will be indefinitely suspended without pay.
Alisha Edwards claims to have run Traci Brooks out of IMPACT Wrestling but Jody Threat argues that Brooks left on her own will after she deemed Alisha to not be worth her time. Threat makes it clear that she doesn’t like bullies. Alisha vows to make an example out of her and accepts Threat’s challenge for a match next week.
Alan Angels vs Heath
Alan Angels is out for revenge after receiving a Wake Up Call from Heath just two weeks ago! Heath gains the early advantage with a hip toss, sending Angels retreating to the outside. Angels drives the steel steps into the knees of Heath. Angels delivers a chop block on the floor to gain control. Angels plants him with a DDT for two. Heath avoids a top rope Moonsault, then catches Angels in mid-air with a big powerslam. Heath puts Angels away with the Wake Up Call for three.
Heath def Alan Angels
After being attacked by his former allies in The Design last week, Eric Young promises to reveal what truly happened after Deaner tried to end him last year.
Jake Something vs Davey Vega
Something launches Vega halfway across the ring, then squashes him in the corner with a running splash. Vega attempts a Sunset Flip but Something shrugs it off and delivers a brutal forearm strike. Something sends Vega Into The Void for the dominant victory.
Jake Something def Davey Vega
After X-Division Champion Lio Rush joined forces with Bully Ray, Moose and Brian Myers last week, he tells them that his place in their alliance won’t last long.
Digital Media Champion Kenny King w/ Sheldon Jean vs Joe Hendry vs Yuya Uemura – Digital Media Championship
It’s every man for himself as Kenny King defends his Digital Media Title against two deserving challengers, Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura! King immediately shoves Uemura into Hendry, creating separation between the two friends. King hits Hendry with a snap suplex out of the corner. Uemura lifts Hendry over the top rope to the floor, leaving him open for a running dropkick from King. Hendry blindsides King with a neckbreaker, which sees King simultaneously spike Uemura with a DDT. Uemura soars off the top, taking out both King and Hendry with a double crossbody. Uemura continues the attack with a bulldog to King, followed by a back suplex on Hendry. Hendry hits Uemura with a mid-air cutter but Sheldon Jean drags him to the outside. King tries to steal the win but Uemura kicks out at two. King sends Uemura crashing into Hendry, then puts Uemura away with the Royal Flush.
Digital Media Champion Kenny King w/ Sheldon Jean def Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura – Digital Media Championship
Gia Miller interviews Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham ahead of their match against the Rascalz in the Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament tonight. Bailey and Gresham promise to watch each other’s back as the Rascalz will stop at nothing to obtain victory.
IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA and Josh Alexander are a united front as they prepare to battle X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Bully Ray, Moose and Brian Myers at Emergence.
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.
LIVE August 20th streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com. Now official: Moose and Eddie Edwards will battle Zack Sabre Jr and Shane Haste of TMDK.
The television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to the Westchester County Center in White Plains as IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its historic 1000th episode and more. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Now official: IMPACT legends The Beautiful People and Awesome Kong will be there LIVE.
Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. The Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament continues as Rich Swann and Sami Callihan battle ABC. Plus, Samuray Del Rol makes his IMPACT debut as he teams with Laredo Kid and Black Taurus to take on Bully Ray, Moose and Brian Myers.
The Death Dollz want in on the Knockouts World Tag Team Title match between MK Ultra and Gisle Shaw and Savannah Evans at Emergence. Crazzy Steve approaches Courtney Rush but she promises to catch up with him later.
Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) – Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament
The Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament kicks off to determine who will challenge SUBCULTURE for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Emergence! Wentz kicks the middle rope to deliver an improvised low blow to Gresham. Miguel launches Wentz into a dropkick, which knocks Bailey off the apron. Miguel hits Bailey with a modified German suplex, followed by a double stomp from Wentz. Wentz goes for a handspring but Bailey catches him with a mid-air dropkick. Bailey makes the tag to Gresham who connects with an assisted rolling cutter to Miguel. Wentz soars with a top rope Swanton to break the pin. Wentz tosses Miguel a can of spray paint. Bailey takes out Wentz on the outside with a Moonsault off the top. Miguel blinds Gresham with the spray paint, then rolls him up with a hold of the tights to steal the victory.
Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) def Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham – Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament
Exclusive Eric Young Footage
We see exclusive footage of what happened after Deaner tried to end Eric Young last year. It appears as though Deaner didn’t finish the job as Young reawakens moments after Deaner leaves the premises. Young gets on his motorcycle and rides off into the night.
IMPACT! goes off the air.