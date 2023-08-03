IMPACT vs TMDK: Moose & Eddie Edwards Unite to Battle Zack Sabre Jr & Shane Haste at Multiverse United 2

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 3, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Longtime rivals Moose and Eddie Edwards will put their differences aside in the name of brand supremacy when they face off against TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr and Shane Haste at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls. Moose and Edwards have been each other’s fiercest rival over the years in IMPACT, yet on this night they must coexist if they want to overcome two members of one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s most successful stables, TMDK. When push comes to shove, which team will be willing to sacrifice it all in order to obtain victory?
LIVE August 20th streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com.