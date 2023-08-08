Sami Callihan Collides With DOUKI at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 8, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
A hard-hitting singles showdown has been made official for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls as IMPACT Wrestling’s Sami Callihan goes one-on-one with DOUKI of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. A former IMPACT World Champion, we know that Callihan has all the tools to win on the big stage – including his trusty Louisville Slugger. Meanwhile, DOUKI has taken his career to the next level as a member of the popular stable, Just 5 Guys. When push comes to shove, who will be victorious when worlds collide in Philadelphia?
LIVE August 20th streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com.