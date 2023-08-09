IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: August 10, 2023 (Episode 995)

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / August 9, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
It’s your weekly 2-hour adrenaline rush on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Samuray Del Sol is known around the world for his breathtaking in-ring offense and this Thursday, he brings it to IMPACT Wrestling for the first time ever! Making his debut in a six-man tag team match, Del Sol will join forces with two other masked marvels in Laredo Kid and Black Taurus when they battle the treacherous trio of Bully Ray, Moose and Brian Myers. As Bully, Moose and Myers prepare for their Emergence 8-man war against IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA, the action will surely be fast and furious on IMPACT.
The Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament continues! Last week, the Rascalz advanced to the next round after Trey Miguel blinded Jonathan Gresham with his signature spray paint. But who will they meet in the finals? We find out this Thursday as the team of Rich Swann and Sami Callihan battle Ace Austin and Chris Bey of ABC. With the current-reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, SUBCULTURE, waiting in the wings at Emergence, it’s all about the W.
At Slammiversary, KUSHIDA overcame five other competitors in the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X to earn a future opportunity at the coveted X-Division Championship. One of his opponents in that match was the surging Mike Bailey, who continues to make waves with his innovative moveset. This Thursday, KUSHIDA and Bailey will go one-on-one in a rematch from this year’s NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament. Who will come out on top?
Alisha Edwards claims to have sent Traci Brooks packing from IMPACT Wrestling – but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Following a backstage brawl between the two Knockouts, Brooks left on her own accord when her husband, Frankie Kazarian, convinced her that Alisha was not worth her time – yet Alisha continued to brag. Last week, Alisha was confronted by Jody Threat, who has made it her mission to stand up to locker room bullies! What will happen when they face off in singles competition this Thursday?
It was just a few weeks ago when Alpha Bravo, formerly John E, donned a SWAT uniform to assist Dirty Dango in defeating Director of Authority Santino Marella. With Dango’s relentless tirade against professional wrestlers of today showing no signs of slowing down, he must now face the wrath of a poised Bhupinder Gujjar this Thursday. In a digital exclusive clip, Gujjar vowed to teach Dango a lesson he’ll never forget but with Bravo lurking at ringside, are the odds too much to overcome?
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. Champagne Singh takes on New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Kevin Knight in a match you won’t see anywhere else! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
