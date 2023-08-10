7 of NJPW & IMPACT’s Best Face Off in Jr. Heavyweight / X-Division Scramble at Multiverse United 2

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 10, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Buckle up and don’t blink! At Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Jr. Heavyweight division comes together with IMPACT Wrestling’s X-Division for a special 7-man Jr. Heavyweight / X-Division Scramble match! Representing IMPACT Wrestling will be Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann. Joining the fight for NJPW will be El Desperado, MAO, BUSHI and Kevin Knight. Who will rise to the occasion and be victorious in Philly?
LIVE August 20th streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com.