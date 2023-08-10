IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: August 10, 2023 (Episode 995)

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / August 10, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!
Champagne Singh w/ Shera vs Kevin Knight
Singh tries to convince the referee that Knight pulled his hair but of course, he doesn’t have any. Knight hits a running splash for two. Singh turns the tide with a backbreaker before driving his knee into the back of Knight’s neck. Singh counters a DDT but Knight catches him with an explosive dropkick instead. Knight picks him off the top with a Hurricanrana for two. Shera provides a distractiob but Knight sees it coming and sends Singh crashing into his partner. Knight spikes Singh with his signature DDT to win.
Kevin Knight def Champagne Singh w/ Shera
It’s time for your weekly 2-hour adrenaline rush, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.
ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs Rich Swann & Sami Callihan – Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament
The Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament continues as ABC battles Rich Swann and Sami Callihan in opening round action! Callihan launches Swann into a crossbody on Austin. Moments later, Austin creates separation with a kick to Callihan’s head. Swann gets involved from the outside, allowing Callihan to deliver a Cactus Driver to Austin on the hardest part of the ring. Bey soars with a springboard Moonsault to take out both Swann and Callihan on the outside. Swann ducks a clothesline, causing Bey’s right arm to collide with the steel ring post. Swann makes the tag to Callihan and the pace quickens. Callihan hits a modified Death Valley Driver on Bey. Austin kicks Swann into a neckbreaker from Austin but it’s not enough. Austin inadvertently kicks Bey in the head. Callihan counters the Art of Finesse into a submission hold. ABC bounce back with 1, 2 Sweet on Callihan but Swann breaks the pin attempt. Out of nowhere, Jason Hotch pulls the referee out of the ring while Austin is attempting to put Callihan away. Meanwhile, John Skyler takes out Austin with the Stroke. Unbeknownst to Callihan, he capitalizes off The Good Hands’ involvement and spikes Austin with the Cactus Driver to win.
Rich Swann & Sami Callihan def ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) – Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament
Rich Swann and Sami Callihan will now meet the Rascalz in the finals of the Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship tournament.
Both The Coven and the Death Dollz approach Director of Authority Santino Marella about being added into the Knockouts World Tag Team Title match between MK Ultra and Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans at Emergence. Speaking of the champs, Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly arrive on the scene and are willing to take them all on.
Bhupinder Gujjar vs Dirty Dango w/ Alpha Bravo
Bhupinder Gujjar vows to make Dirty Dango respect him in this heated bout! Gujjar gains the early advantage with a flurry of offense, capping it off with a big dropkick for two. Dango rakes the eyes, then drops Gujjar with a running clothesline. Gujjar drives him face-first into the mat, then follows up with a knee strike. Gujjar connects with a Spinebuster but it’s not enough to keep Dango down. Alpha Bravo blinds Gujjar with a flashlight, allowing Dango to capitalize with the reverse DDT for three.
Dirty Dango w/ Alpha Bravo def Bhupinder Gujjar
After the match, Dango continues to run his mouth about how he hates professional wrestling when Jake Something interrupts. Jake tells Dango that if he hates IMPACT Wrestling so much, he should just leave – or Jake will make him. Dango tries a cheap shot but Jake sees it coming and lays him out with a forearm.
An enraged Deaner claims that The Design was betrayed by Sami Callihan, Alan Angels and now, Eric Young. Kon is the last person to stand alongside Deaner and he vows to take out Young once and for all.
After finally earning an IMPACT World Title opportunity, Johnny Swinger is interrupted by the Digital Media Champion Kenny King who reminds us why he’s the DMC.
Alisha Edwards w/ Eddie Edwards vs Jody Threat
Jody Threat stands up to locker room bully Alisha Edwards in this Knockouts showdown! Threat goes for a springboard but Alisha cuts her off on the ropes. Alisha drives her down to the mat, head-first. Threat finds an opening as she quickens the pace with a flurry of clotheslines. Threat hits the double knees, followed by a German suplex. Alisha distracts the referee as Eddie trips Threat with his kendo stick. Frankie Kazarian evens the odds and attacks Eddie at ringside. Threat connects with the Pop Shove It to win.
Jody Threat def Alisha Edwards w/ Eddie Edwards
After the match, Kazarian is aiming for Edwards when he inadvertently strikes Alisha with the kendo stick. A distraught Kazarian is escorted out by security.
With their rematch at Emergence approaching, Deonna Purrazzo promises to give Knockouts World Champion Trinity a glimpse into the future when she battles KiLynn King next week.
Mike Bailey vs KUSHIDA
Top X-Division competitors face off as Mike Bailey goes one-on-one with KUSHIDA! The early advantage goes to KUSHIDA as he launches himself over the top rope to take out Bailey on the outside. Back in the ring, KUSHIDA begins the wear-down process as he stretches out the arms and back of Bailey. Moments later, Bailey creates separation with a running dropkick, followed by a running Shooting Star. KUSHIDA hits a handspring kick to send Bailey to the outside. KUSHIDA then drives the left shoulder of Bailey into the steel ring post. KUSHDA continues to soften up Bailey’s arm before turns his attention towards his legs. Bailey catches him with a springboard Moonsault. KUSHIDA locks in the Hoverboard Lock but Bailey counters into an armbar. Bailey hits a pinpoint knee to the head but KUSHIDA kicks out at two. KUSHIDA avoids Ultima Weapon, then attempts to lock in the Hoverboard Lock from the top rope. Bailey fights it off but KUSHIDA hits a Small Package Driver to win.
KUSHIDA def Mike Bailey
Crazzy Steve requests a sit-down interview with Tom Hannifan. Steve tells Hannifan that he needs his help because he’s been spinning his wheels – his longtime allies in Rosemary and Black Taurus are off pursuing other things. Steve says that he feels abandoned but that’s something that he’s been used to during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. Steve touches on the struggles of being legally blind and working in the professional wrestling industry. Hannifan asks where his family has been through all of this, to which Steve responds “that is a very interesting story”. The interview will be continued.
SUBCULTURE are fighting champions as they continue to defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles around the world. They’re also keeping a close eye on the Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament which will conclude next week.
After Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura were unable to dethrone Kenny King as Digital Media Champion, Uemura proposes that they go in a new direction as a tag team.
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.
LIVE August 20th streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com. Just announced: Frankie Kazarian, Kevin Knight, Chris Sabin, El Desperado, MAO, Rich Swann and BUSHI collide in a Jr Heavyweight / X-Division Scramble match.
The television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to the Westchester County Center in White Plains as IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its historic 1000th episode and more. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com. As revealed on SiriusXM Busted Open, Team 3D will reunite for the first time in 7 years.
Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. Eric Young goes one-on-one with Kon. It’s the finals of the Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament as Rich Swann and Sami Callihan battle the Rascalz. Plus, Deonna Purrazzo goes one-on-one with KiLynn King and more!
Samuray Del Sol was scheduled to make his IMPACT in-ring in tonight’s six-man tag team main event but there’s a commotion in the back and it appears that X-Division Champion Lio Rush has taken him out!
Bully Ray, Moose & Brian Myers vs Laredo Kid & Black Taurus
The bell rings and this has now turned into a 3-on-2 match. Kid uses his quickness to hit Moose with a Hurricanrana, sending the big man outside the ring to regain his composure. Taurus squares off with Bully as they exchange stiff strikes. Taurus drops Bully with a series of running shoulder tackles. IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA are seen watching on from the backstage area as they prepare for their huge 8-man tag team war at Emergence. Myers pulls Bully to safety, causing Taurus’ exposed knee to collide with the steel ring post. Bully, Moose and Myers cut off the ring and employ quick tags to continue the assault on Taurus. Moments later, Taurus creates some much needed separation off a double clothesline that takes out both competitors. Taurus makes the tag to Kid and he spikes Moose with a tornado DDT. Bully inadvertently Irish whips Kid into the referee. Bully is trying to rip Kid’s mask off when the lights go out. PCO makes his shocking return after being lit on fire by Bully Ray and Steve Maclin. PCO clears the ring of Moose and Myers, then chases Bully to the back. Kid hits a top rope splash on Myers but the referee is slow to make the count, allowing Myers to kick out at two. Moose pulls Taurus off the apron as Myers connects with the Roster Cut on Kid to win.
Bully Ray, Moose & Brian Myers def Laredo Kid & Black Taurus
Bully Ray carjacks an innocent bystander and drives off, narrowly escaping the wrath of PCO.
IMPACT! goes off the air.