The Coven & Death Dollz Join the Fray at Emergence, MK Ultra Will Now Defend Knockouts World Tag Team Titles in 4-Way

News / August 10, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following a verbal altercation between MK Ultra and the SHAWntourage, one half of the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Masha Slamovich, would do battle with Gisele Shaw in singles competition. Despite Killer Kelly‘s best efforts to even out the playing field, Slamovich ultimately fell victim to the numbers game. While Kelly was neutralizing Jai Vidal, Slamovich was blindsided by Shaw’s other loyal follower, Savannah Evans, leading to the Denouement and the win for “The Quintessential Diva”. With that victory, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans earned a coveted Knockouts World Tag Team Title opportunity against MK Ultra. But one week later, both The Coven and the Death Dollz confronted Director of Authority Santino Marella and claimed that they too were deserving of a Knockouts World Tag Team Title shot. In the case of the Death Dollz, they defeated Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans in a six-person tag team match at Slammiversary. Meanwhile, The Coven are coming off a huge victory over Knockouts World Champion Trinity and Deonna Purrazzo. Never backing down from a fight, MK Ultra revealed that they were willing to take on all challengers. In what is now a star-studded 4-way bout, can MK Ultra remain the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions?
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.