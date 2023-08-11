It’s Bullet Club vs The World at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 11, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As one of the most notoriously dominant factions in pro wrestling history, Bullet Club’s thirst for power and control is never satisfied. At Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls, 6 of their best will go to war when KENTA, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Ace Austin and Chris Bey battle 6 of the group’s most daunting adversaries in ELP, The DKC, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Josh Alexander and PCO. On this night in Philadelphia, it’s Bullet Club vs The World!
LIVE August 20th streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com.