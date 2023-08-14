Digital Media Championship & 6-Man Tag Team Action LIVE & FREE on Countdown to Multiverse United 2

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 14, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls gets underway, the action begins on Countdown to Multiverse United 2 LIVE and FREE this Sunday, August 20th at 4:30pm ET streaming exclusively on FITE. Preview the night’s big event and witness exclusive matchups you won’t see anywhere else.
From K.I.N.G to the D.M.C, Kenny King is on top of the world as the reigning Digital Media Champion. On Countdown to Multiverse United 2, King will put his title on the line for the second time since winning it at Slammiversary. Standing across the ring from him will be Yoshinobu Kanemaru, representing New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Will King remain the champion of the internet? Or will Kanemaru bring even more gold to Just 5 Guys?
Six-man tag team action comes to Countdown to Multiverse United 2, as the battle for supremacy rages on. On one side, Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura and Heath will join forces. Tagging in the other corner will be Master Wato, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi. It’s all about momentum in this showcase showdown!