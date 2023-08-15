Johnny Swinger Looks to Complete His Quest and Become Digital Media Champion at Emergence

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 15, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
For the better part of 2023, Johnny Swinger was on a quest to earn a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity – and after defeating his longtime ally, Zicky Dice, in a Loser Leaves IMPACT match, his wish was finally granted. But when Digital Media Champion Kenny King declared himself the “champion of the galaxy”, Swinger’s focus shifted away from the World Title and onto the D.M.C. We can now confirm that Johnny Swinger has decided to challenge for the Digital Media Championship and that match will take place at Emergence. In fact, Swinger is so excited about this opportunity that he even made his own graphic to promote the bout. When the dust settles, will Swinger complete his quest triumphantly and leave Toronto as the Digital Media Champion? Or will Kenny remain the King of the division?
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.