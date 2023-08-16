IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: August 17, 2023 (Episode 996)

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / August 16, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As the clock ticks down towards Multiverse United 2 and Emergence, don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
The Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament will come to a close this Thursday as Rich Swann and Sami Callihan battle the Rascalz. The winning team will move on to Emergence where they will challenge SUBCULTURE for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. The Rascalz toppled Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham to punch their ticket to the finals. Meanwhile, Swann and Callihan earned their spot by defeating former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions ABC, albeit due to some outside interference from The Good Hands. It all comes down to this – which team will earn themselves a golden opportunity?
Just 10 nights before Deonna Purrazzo challenges Trinity in a highly-anticipated Knockouts World Title rematch at Emergence, “The Virtuosa” will take to the ring for singles competition against KiLynn King. Two weeks ago, Trinity inadvertently struck Purrazzo during a tag team contest, leading to a huge victory for The Coven. Now Purrazzo looks to even the score with King and send a message to Trinity in the process. Will Purrazzo reign supreme this Thursday? Or does King have her number?
Last week, the treacherous trio of Bully Ray, Moose and Brian Myers vanquished Black Taurus and Laredo Kid in a 3-on-2 Handicap match after X-Division Champion Lio Rush took out Samuray Del Sol, who was scheduled to make his IMPACT debut in the bout. Afterwards, Bully was haunted by a ghost from his past, the monstrous PCO. This Thursday, Bully must refocus as he locks horns with Black Taurus in a No Disqualifications match. But with the whereabouts of PCO unknown and his huge 8-man tag team match looming at Emergence, can Bully focus on the task-at-hand?
Deaner was convinced that he had eliminated Eric Young once and for all. But after Young made his valiant return at Slammiversary, it was revealed that he narrowly survived the vicious attack. Now that Eric Young is back and better than ever, Deaner is obsessed with finishing the job – or having Kon do it for him. This Thursday, Young goes one-on-one with the menacing Kon, who will stop at nothing to destroy his former leader.
AS MK Ultra prepares to defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against the Death Dollz, The Coven and the team of Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans at Emergence, momentum is up for grabs in a Triple Threat match on IMPACT. This Thursday, one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Killer Kelly will wage war with Jessicka and Savannah Evans in what promises to be a hard-hitting showdown.
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. Before Johnny Swinger‘s long-awaited title opportunity against Digital Media Champion Kenny King at Emergence, he will face off against King’s loyal follower, Sheldon Jean. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
Watch IMPACT!