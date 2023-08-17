Emergence: Rascalz Earn IMPACT World Tag Team Title Shot vs SUBCULTURE, Jake Something Steps Up to Sanada

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 17, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Recently on IMPACT!, a grueling tournament played out to determine the new #1 Contenders for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles, currently held by SUBCULTURE. The Rascalz, Rich Swann and Sami Callihan, ABC, and Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham put it all on the line in hopes of claiming this coveted opportunity for themselves. When the dust had settled, it was the Rascalz who emerged victorious after Miguel blinded his opponents with spray paint in both tournament matchups. Meanwhile, SUBCULTURE has been defending the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles all over the world and will return to the IMPACT Zone for this high-stakes showdown.
After learning that the current-reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, SANADA, would be making his long-awaited IMPACT return at Emergence, the wrestling world was abuzz with speculation on who his opponent may be. In another jaw-dropping development, we can now confirm that Jake Something will step up to the NJPW megastar in a first-time-ever matchup. SANADA is a former X-Division Champion, which is the same title that Jake challenged for upon his return at Slammiversary. Since then, Jake has put the roster on notice with a series of impressive showings but this bout with SANADA will surely be the toughest test of his career.
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.