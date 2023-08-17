IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: August 17, 2023 (Episode 996)

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / August 17, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!
Johnny Swinger vs Sheldon Jean w/ Digital Media Champion Kenny King
As Johnny Swinger prepares to challenge Kenny King for the Digital Media Title at Emergence, he must first get through Sheldon Jean tonight. The referee removes a plethora of foreign objects from Swinger’s fanny pack. Jean hits a leg lariat, sending him to the outside. Jean distracts the referee, allowing King to assault Swinger on the outside. Swinger secures a Sunset Flip with a hold of the tights for two. Swinger avoids a running knee but King prevents him from locking in the Figure Four. Out of nowhere, Heath blindsides Jean with the Wake Up Call. Swinger capitalizes with the pin to win.
Johnny Swinger def Sheldon Jean w/ Digital Media Champion Kenny King
As the clock ticks down towards Multiverse United 2 and Emergence, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.
Before the opening match gets underway, it is revealed that Giulia will defend the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship against Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw and Momo Kohgo this Sunday at Multiverse United 2.
Deonna Purrazzo vs KiLynn King w/ Taylor Wilde
Deonna Purrazzo hopes that Knockouts World Champion Trinity is watching as she looks to make an example out of KiLynn King in this first-time-ever matchup! Purrazzo hits a baseball slide dropkick to the outside. King counters a head scissors attempt and plants her face-first into the mat. The fight spills to the floor where Purrazzo hits a side Russian leg-sweep into the hardest part of the ring. King avoids Queen’s Gambit, then hits a Gutbuster DDT combo for two. Purrazzo turns the tide with a Flatliner, then locks in the Koji Clutch. King almost puts her away with a Neutralizer. Purrazzo counters the Queen’s Curse into Venus de Milo, forcing King to submit.
Deonna Purrazzo def KiLynn King w/ Taylor Wilde
After the match, we see that Knockouts World Champion Trinity was watching on a monitor backstage.
Despite Johnny Swinger’s victory over Sheldon Jean earlier tonight on BTI, Kenny King doesn’t see him as a threat to his Digital Media Title reign.
Bully Ray pleads with Director of Authority Santino Marella to help him solve his PCO problem. Moments later, Brian Myers demands an IMPACT World Title opportunity against Alex Shelley. Moose calls KUSHIDA a coward but is confronted by his ally, Kevin Knight. Marella makes a match between Moose and Knight for later tonight. Shelley accepts Myers’ challenge for an IMPACT World Title match next week – that is, if he’s still champion after Multiverse United 2.
Knockouts World Champion Killer Kelly w/ Masha Slamovich vs Jessicka w/ Courtney Rush vs Savannah Evans w/ Gisele Shaw
Momentum is up for grabs ahead of the 4-way Knockouts World Tag Team Title showdown at Emergence! Jessicka and Evans square off with a series of strikes but Kelly takes them both down with a top rope crossbody. Evans hits Kelly with a Spinebuster, followed by a German suplex. Jessicka connects with a running splash on Evans but Kelly breaks the pin attempt. Jessicka fights off a Sleeper attempt from Kelly but Evans immediately spikes her with a DDT. Kelly hits a Death Valley Driver on Evans, which sends her crashing into Jessicka. Kelly pins Jessicka to score the victory.
Knockouts World Champion Killer Kelly w/ Masha Slamovich def Jessicka w/ Courtney Rush & Savannah Evans w/ Gisele Shaw
After being embarrassed by Jake Something last week, Dirty Dango has some choice words for the big man.
Kevin Knight vs Moose
Following their backstage confrontation earlier tonight, Kevin Knight steps up to Moose in singles action! Knight connects with a series of chops. Moose hits a thunderous Sky High out of the corner for an early near fall. Moose pummels Knight with strikes, then adds insult to injury by stepping on his neck. Knight hits a superkick but can’t get the big man off his feet. Moose plants him with a standing Uranage. Knight attempts to quicken the pace but Moose hurls him over the top rope to the floor. Moose catches him in mid-air but Knight counters into a head scissors on the exposed ramp. Knight is in total control as he soars with a dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Knight almost puts Moose away with the Code Red. Moose hangs him up on the top rope, then delivers a message to KUSHIDA and he spears Knight for the three count.
Moose def Kevin Knight
After The Good Hands cost ABC their match in the Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament last week, Santino Marella gives them a chance at revenge next week.
Kon w/ Deaner vs Eric Young
Kon looks to destroy his former leader, Eric Young, as Deaner watches on from ringside! Deaner provides a distraction from the outside, allowing Kon to flatten Young. Kon distracts the referee, as Deaner delivers not one but two cheap shots to Young. Young begins to build momentum with a big back body drop out of the corner. Young drops him with a Death Valley Driver for two. Kon quickly shuts down his momentum with a Spinebuster. Young is going for a Piledriver when Deaner cracks him in the back with a steel chair.
Eric Young def Kon w/ Deaner by Disqualification
Kon hits a thudding Chokeslam on Young as Deaner follows up with the Antidote DDT onto the chair. The Design stand tall over a downed Eric Young.
We’re treated to a new music video about IMPACT’s newest tag team, Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura.
Tom Hannifan’s emotional sit-down interview with Crazzy Steve continues. After Steve reveals a troubled family situation during his upbringing, Hannifan asks what’s next for him. The interview will be concluded next week.
Chris Sabin is poised to dethrone Lio Rush as the X-Division Champion. Sabin challenges Samuray Del Sol to a match next week, after Rush attacked him before his scheduled debut last week.
Bully Ray vs Black Taurus – No Disqualifications Match
Bully Ray locks horns with Black Taurus in a No Disqualifications match but is PCO lurking in the shadows? Taurus charges the ring during his entrance and immediately takes Bully down. Taurus takes a bite out of Bully, then dumps him to the outside. Taurus hits a slingshot crossbody to the outside. Taurus is in complete control after driving him into the steel ring post. Back in the ring, Bully rakes the eyes of Taurus but gets whipped into the ladder face-first. Taurus flies with a top-rope twisting senton for two. Taurus goes for another one but Bully evades, causing Taurus to crash into the ladder. Bully scores the pinfall to win.
Bully Ray def Black Taurus – No Disqualifications Match
After the match, the lights go out as PCO confronts Bully in the ring. Bully chokeslams him through a table but it has no effect. PCO rises once again and chases Bully to the back.
Eddie Edwards provides a medical update on his wife, Alisha, after she was inadvertently struck with a kendo stick by Frankie Kazarian last week. Edwards says that Alisha will be fine but there was no way he would allow her to step foot into the IMPACT Zone tonight. Kazarian confronts Edwards and suggests they go their separate ways so that nobody else gets caught in the crossfire. Edwards wants to finish things once and for all and Kazarian suggests they do where it all started, Killer Kowalski’s wrestling school in Boston.
LIVE this Sunday, August 20th at 5pm ET streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com. Just announced: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada will battle Jake Something.
Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. Samuray Del Sol makes his IMPACT in-ring debut against Chris Sabin. Knockouts World Champion Trinity faces off against Jody Threat. ABC are out for revenge against The Good Hands. Deaner goes one-on-one with Laredo Kid. Plus, if Alex Shelley is still the IMPACT World Champion, he will defend the title against Brian Myers.
Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs Rich Swann & Sami Callihan – Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
Who is headed to Emergence to challenge SUBCULTURE for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles? We find out in our main event! Callihan drives Miguel into the hardest part of the ring with a Death Valley Driver. Swann soars over the top rope, colliding with the both of the Rascalz on the floor. The Rascalz deliver thumbs to the eyes of their opponents, then fly with in-sync Moonsaults to the outside. Wentz pulls Callihan off the apron, preventing Swann from making the tag. Miguel continues the assault until Swann creates separation with a rolling clothesline. Swann makes the tag to Callihan who quickens the pace with a Flatliner DDT combo to the Rascalz. Callihan spikes Wentz with the Cactus Driver 97 into the sternum of Miguel. Minutes later, Miguel launches Wentz as he dropkicks Swann in the corner. Wentz follows up with a double stomp for two. Everybody is down following a series of superkicks. Both teams exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Swann hits an assisted cutter on Wentz but it’s not enough. Wentz takes out Swann with a huge dive to the floor. Miguel blinds Callihan with spray paint while the referee is tending to Swann. The Rascalz hit Hot Fire Flame on Callihan to win the match and the tournament.
Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) def Rich Swann & Sami Callihan – Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
The Rascalz celebrate their victory as IMPACT! goes off the air.