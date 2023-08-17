Multiverse United 2: Purrazzo, Shaw & Kohgo Challenge Giulia for STRONG Women’s Title, TJP & Akira to Battle Eagles & Fujita

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 17, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
When Deonna Purrazzo called out NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia during a recent Stardom event, Gisele Shaw capitalized on an opportunity to bask in the spotlight. After both Knockouts challenged Giulia to put her STRONG Women’s Title on the line, Stardom’s Momo Koho joined the fray and a star-studded 4-way bout was made official. It’s every woman for herself and only one can be the STRONG Women’s Champion at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls!
In hard-hitting tag team action, TJP and Francesco Akira battle Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls. TJP is a former 2-time X-Division Champion, while Robbie Eagles recently competed on the IMPACT Down Under Tour in Australia. Which team is willing to go that extra mile in order to obtain victory?
LIVE THIS SUNDAY, August 20th at 5pm ET streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com.