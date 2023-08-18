Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls Full Preview

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / August 18, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
LIVE THIS SUNDAY, August 20th at 5pm ET streaming exclusively on FITE, IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces for another co-branded mega event, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on-sale now at 2300arena.com.
Alex Shelley laid out the challenge to NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi for what can only be described as an IMPACT World Title dream match at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls. In a digital exclusive clip, Shelley said that he looked up to Tanahashi during his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling but now, he wants to prove why he’s the best in the world by putting his IMPACT World Title on the line against the “Ace”. We can confirm that Tanahashi has accepted Shelley’s challenge and the match has been made official.
When Deonna Purrazzo called out NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia during a recent Stardom event, Gisele Shaw capitalized on an opportunity to bask in the spotlight. After both Knockouts challenged Giulia to put her STRONG Women’s Title on the line, Stardom’s Momo Koho joined the fray and a star-studded 4-way bout was made official. It’s every woman for herself and only one can be the STRONG Women’s Champion at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls!
As one of the most notoriously dominant factions in pro wrestling history, Bullet Club’s thirst for power and control is never satisfied. At Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls, 6 of their best will go to war when KENTA, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Ace Austin and Chris Bey battle 6 of the group’s most daunting adversaries in ELP, The DKC, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Josh Alexander and PCO. On this night in Philadelphia, it’s Bullet Club vs The World!
The stars will be out at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls when “Speedball” Mike Bailey joins forces with IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi for an epic tag team showdown against new X-Division Champion Lio Rush and his partner, Trey Miguel. Rush captured the X-Division Title at Slammiversary following a pre-match attack on the former champion, Chris Sabin. Meanwhile, Bailey made waves in NJPW earlier this year with an impressive performance in the Best of the Super Jr. 30 tournament. Add Takahashi and Miguel to the mix, and let the sparks fly!
Longtime rivals Moose and Eddie Edwards will put their differences aside in the name of brand supremacy when they face off against TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr and Shane Haste at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls. Moose and Edwards have been each other’s fiercest rival over the years in IMPACT, yet on this night they must coexist if they want to overcome two members of one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s most successful stables, TMDK. When push comes to shove, which team will be willing to sacrifice it all in order to obtain victory?
A hard-hitting singles showdown has been made official for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls as IMPACT Wrestling’s Sami Callihan goes one-on-one with DOUKI of New-Japan Pro Wrestling. A former IMPACT World Champion, we know that Callihan has all the tools to win on the big stage – including his trusty Louisville Slugger. Meanwhile, DOUKI has taken his career to the next level as a member of the popular stable, Just 5 Guys. When push comes to shove, who will be victorious when worlds collide in Philadelphia?
Buckle up and don’t blink! At Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Jr. Heavyweight division comes together with IMPACT Wrestling’s X-Division for a special 8-man Jr. Heavyweight / X-Division Scramble match! Representing IMPACT Wrestling will be Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann. Joining the fight for NJPW will be El Desperado, MAO, BUSHI, Kevin Knight and YOH. Who will rise to the occasion and be victorious in Philly?
In hard-hitting tag team action, TJP and Francesco Akira battle Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls. TJP is a former 2-time X-Division Champion, while Robbie Eagles recently competed on the IMPACT Down Under Tour in Australia. Which team is willing to go that extra mile in order to obtain victory?
Before Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls gets underway, the action begins on Countdown to Multiverse United 2 LIVE and FREE at 4:30pm ET streaming on FITE, YouTube and IMPACT Plus (live player). Preview the night’s big event and witness exclusive matchups you won’t see anywhere else.
From K.I.N.G to the D.M.C, Kenny King is on top of the world as the reigning Digital Media Champion. On Countdown to Multiverse United 2, King will put his title on the line for the second time since winning it at Slammiversary. Standing across the ring from him will be Yoshinobu Kanemaru, representing New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Will King remain the champion of the internet? Or will Kanemaru bring even more gold to Just 5 Guys?
Six-man tag team action comes to Countdown to Multiverse United 2, as the battle for supremacy rages on. On one side, Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura and Heath will join forces. Tagging in the other corner will be Master Wato, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi. It’s all about momentum in this showcase showdown!