Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian Go Back to School at Emergence

News / August 23, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
For months, Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian have been engaged in a battle for supremacy. At Against All Odds, Kazarian was the first to strike with a victory. A few weeks later on IMPACT!, Edwards would even the score in a hard-hitting rematch. Tensions were rising when Alisha Edwards and Knockouts legend Traci Brooks got involved, leading to a big win for Edwards in the rubber match at Slammiversary – but it didn’t end there. While Kazarian was aiming for Edwards, he inadvertently struck Alisha with a kendo stick. Now the two veterans will attempt to settle the score in the first-ever Back to School match as Edwards and Kazarian return to where it all began, Killer Kowalski’s wrestling school.
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE THIS SUNDAY, August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.