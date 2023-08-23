IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: August 24 , 2023 (Episode 997)

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / August 23, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
It’s the last stop on the road to Emergence, don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
This past Sunday at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls, the student defeated the teacher when Alex Shelley successfully retained the IMPACT World Title over New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend, Hiroshi Tanahashi. But there is no rest for the weary, as Shelley must put his title on the line once again just four days later. Challenging him this Thursday will be Brian Myers, who is poised not only to become IMPACT World Champion for the very first time, but to make a statement ahead of the huge 8-man tag team showdown at Emergence. And with all other competitors in that match banned from ringside, it will come down to who the better man is. There is no greater momentum boost than being the IMPACT World Champion – who will seize the opportunity?
Just 72 hours before Trinity puts the Knockouts World Title on the line in a highly-anticipated rematch against Deonna Purrazzo, she must first battle Jody Threat on IMPACT. Tensions between Trinity and Purrazzo have reached new heights as both look to one-up each other heading into Emergence. Last week, Purrazzo sent a message to Trinity in the form of a submission victory over The Coven‘s KiLynn King. Can Trinity do the same with a win over Jody Threat this Thursday?
Samuray Del Sol was set to make his IMPACT in-ring debut as part of a six-man tag team match against Bully Ray, Moose and Brian Myers. But that wouldn’t come to fruition when Del Sol was brutally assaulted by Lio Rush in the back. Last week, a vengeful Del Sol was in search of the X-Division Champion but found Chris Sabin instead. Sabin respectfully laid out the challenge for this matchup and it was made official by IMPACT management. Plus, with all other competitors in the Emergence 8-man tag banned from ringside, this first-time-ever bout will be called right down the middle!
Just when it looked like ABC was going to advance to the finals of the Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament, they were blindsided by The Good Hands who cost them that opportunity. Jealous over not being included in the tournament, John Skyler and Jason Hotch took matters into their own hands and made a bold statement at the expense of Ace Austin and Chris Bey. This Thursday, ABC is out for revenge as they face off against The Good Hands in tag team action!
It was all about retribution for The Design last week when Deaner assaulted Eric Young with a chair during his match against Kon. While Young was awarded the victory via disqualification, it was The Design who stood tall after Deaner bookended the attack with an Antidote DDT into the steel. This Thursday, Deaner looks to continue his relentless tirade as he goes one-on-one with Laredo Kid.
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. Champagne Singh battles Russ Jones in a match you won’t see anywhere else! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
