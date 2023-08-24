Deaner Battles His Former Leader Eric Young in Emergence No DQ Match

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 24, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
It was in December 2022 when Deaner eliminated what he believed to be “the sickness” and brought an end to Eric Young – or so he thought. In a stunning turn of events, Young would make his return at Slammiversary and reveal that he narrowly survived the attack from Deaner. Since then, Deaner has been obsessed with taking out his former leader and at Emergence, he’ll have an opportunity to do that once and for all. This Sunday, Deaner will collide with Eric Young in a No DQ match where there are no rules and anything goes. However, that also means that Deaner’s loyal Design follower, Kon, can get involved without any repercussions. As this psychologic war reaches its boiling point, who will stand tall in Toronto?
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE THIS SUNDAY, August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.