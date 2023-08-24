IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: August 24, 2023 (Episode 997)

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / August 24, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match.
Champagne Singh w/ Shera vs Russ Jones
IMPACT newcomer Russ Jones battles Champagne Singh in tonight’s opening contest! Jones puts his strength on display in the early going as he tosses him across the ring with a deadlift suplex. Jones charges into the corner but Singh trips him head-first into the turnbuckle to gain control. Singh hits a Flatliner, followed by a dropkick for two. Singh distracts the referee, allowing Shera to deliver a cheap shot from the outside. Singh disrespects his opponent and Jones makes him pay with a big boot. Singh rakes his eyes, then hits a Cobra Clutch slam to win.
Champagne Singh w/ Shera def Russ Jones
It’s the last stop on the road to Emergence, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.
PCO assaults both Champagne Singh and Shera following the conclusion of BTI. PCO puts Singh through a table with a Deanimator off the top rope. Bully Ray appears on the screen and says that he won’t be in the IMPACT Zone tonight because IMPACT Wrestling cannot guarantee his safety. Bully sends PCO a message as he vows to be the one to take him out for good.
Trinity (c) vs Jody Threat – Non-Title Match
Just 72 hours before the Knockouts World Title rematch between Trinity and Deonna Purrazzo, the champ goes one-on-one with Jody Threat! Threat pummels her with strikes in the corner, followed by a snap vertical suplex. Trinity tries to build momentum with aerial offense but Threat shuts her down with a running clothesline. Threat hits a sit-down driver for another near fall. Threat looks to put her away when Trinity counters into a Facebuster. Trinity connects with a Full Nelson Bomb to win.
Trinity (c) def Jody Threat – Non-Title Match
After the match, we see Deonna Purrazzo watching on from the back.
Jake Something steps up to IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada this Sunday at Emergence!
Josh Alexander tells Gia Miller that he’s back where he belongs after making his return to in-ring competition this past Sunday at Multiverse United 2. Alexander’s sights are set on reclaiming the IMPACT World Championship but first, he has to worry about the 8-man tag team war this Sunday at Emergence.
Deaner w/ Kon vs Laredo Kid
Tonight’s action continues as Deaner goes one-on-one with Laredo Kid! The early advantage goes to Kid after taking Deaner off his feet with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Kid slides to the outside where Kon provides a distraction, allowing Deaner to gain control with a clothesline. Kid soars with a top rope dropkick, followed by a sit-down driver for two. Kid takes out Kon with a Moonsault off the top rope to the floor. Deaner catches Kid with the Antidote to win.
Deaner w/ Kon def Laredo Kid
After the match, Deaner vows to end his story with Eric Young in a No DQ match at Emergence!
Johnny Swinger has an opportunity to become the new Digital Media Champion when he challenges Kenny King this Sunday at Emergence!
A frantic PCO is in search of Bully Ray.
ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)
ABC is out for revenge after The Good Hands cost them their match in the Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship tournament! Skyler drives Austin shoulder-first into the steel ring post. Skyler goads Bey into entering the match illegally, which garners the attention of the referee. Meanwhile, Hotch whips Austin’s arm into the post. Skyler hits Austin with a big running clothesline for two. Austin creates separation with a spin kick to Hotch, allowing him to make the tag to Bey. The pace quickens as Bey gets two for one on The Good Hands. Bey almost puts Skyler away with a slingshot DDT. Skyler pushes Bey into his own partner. The Good Hands connect with The Favor on Austin but Bey breaks the pin attempt. Bey takes out Skyler with a dive to the outside. ABC hits 1, 2 Sweet on Hotch to score the victory.
ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)
SUBCULTURE promises to prove why they’re the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions when they defend against the winners of the Number 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship Tournament, the Rascalz, this Sunday.
Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura look to take the first step towards becoming tag team champions on Countdown to Emergence streaming LIVE & FREE this Sunday at 7:30pm ET on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and FITE.
Samuray Del Sol vs Chris Sabin
Samuray Del Sol finally makes his IMPACT in-ring debut as he takes on the X-Division pioneer, Chris Sabin! Sabin locks in an STF but Del Sol quickly makes it to the bottom rope. Sabin continues to target the left leg of Del Sol as he takes him down with a running dropkick. Sabin then locks in another submission but Del Sol breaks the hold once again. Del Sol creates an opening with a low Hurricanrana, plating Sabin face-first into the mat. Del Sol hits a springboard crossbody for two. Del Sol’s leg gives out, allowing Sabin to hit a bridging suplex for two. Del Sol hits the Sunset out of nowhere but Sabin rolls to the outside. Del Sol remains in control with an innovative springboard dive. Back in the ring, Sabin puts him away with the Cradle Shock.
Chris Sabin def Samuray Del Sol
Tom Hannifan’s revealing sit-down interview series with Crazzy Steve goes off the rails in its disturbing conclusion.
MK Ultra are not afraid to defend their Knockouts World Tag Team Titles in a four-way match at Emergence as they refer to it as their next “experiment”.
Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian go back to where it all began, Killer Kowalski’s wrestling school, in the first-ever Back to School match this Sunday.
PCO’s search for Bully Ray continues but he’s not at his hotel as he was earlier.
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE THIS SUNDAY, August 27th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.
The fallout from Emergence begins on an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Alex Shelley (c) vs Brian Myers – IMPACT World Championship
All other competitors in the 8-man tag team match this Sunday at Emergence are banned from ringside as Alex Shelley defends the IMPACT World Title against Brian Myers! Shelley is in control when Myers trips him up to turn the tide. Myers drives him back-first into the side of the apron. Back in the ring, Shelley dodges the incoming assault, causing Myers’ shoulder to collide with the steel ring post. Myers and Shelley exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Shelley gains the upper-hand and takes Myers off his feet with a diving forearm shot. Shelley locks in the Border City Stretch but Myers counters into a pin attempt for two. Myers connects with the Implant DDT for another near fall. Myers hits a vicious spear but somehow, Shelley still kicks out at two. Shelley bounces back with Sliced Bread, then transitions into the Border City Stretch to win by submission.
Alex Shelley (c) def Brian Myers – IMPACT World Championship
After the match, Alex Shelley is jumped by Bully Ray and Moose as it appears that Bully intentionally lured PCO away from the IMPACT Zone. Josh Alexander and KUSHIDA even the odds but there’s a commotion in the backstage area as X-Division Champion Lio Rush has attacked Chris Sabin. It’s total anarchy as the brawl continues in the IMPACT Zone.
IMPACT! goes off the air.