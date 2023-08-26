See IMPACT Wrestling’s Historic 1000th Episode LIVE in White Plains, NY on September 9

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 26, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On Saturday, September 9th, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY for our monumental 1000th episode! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
This is just a preview of the loaded lineup you’ll see LIVE:
Stay tuned for more IMPACT 1000 news and match announcements.
To help celebrate the 1000th episode of IMPACT!, fans are invited to make a full day out of the milestone at the IMPACT 1000 Fan Celebration, also on Saturday, September 9th at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY from 11am-3pm ET. The celebration will feature meet & greet opportunities for autographs and photo-ops, Q&A sessions and exclusive IMPACT Wrestling merchandise and collectibles. Click here for more details.