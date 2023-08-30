Gail Kim to Team With Awesome Kong in Return to the Ring at IMPACT 1000

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 30, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following the announcement that Awesome Kong would be making her in-ring return at IMPACT 1000, we have learned that fellow IMPACT Hall of Famer and 1st-ever Knockouts World Champion Gail Kim will also make her return on that very same night. In fact, Kim will be joining forces with Kong on September 9th from White Plains, NY after she laid out the challenge to any two Knockouts from the past, present or future to face them in a monumental tag team match. Who will answer the call?