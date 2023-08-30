IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: August 31, 2023 (Episode 998)

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / August 30, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
With Emergence in the rearview mirror, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling turn their attention towards Victory Road. Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
At Emergence, Jake Something took IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA to his limit. But when the dust settled, it was the leader of Just 5 Guys who reigned supreme. Now Something and SANADA will unite as they’re joined by IMPACT veteran Frankie Kazarian for a six-man tag team match against Moose, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. Kazarian and Edwards are coming off their emotionally-charged Back to School match this past Sunday, where Edwards was victorious at Killer Kowalski’s wrestling school thanks to the involvement of Alisha. Meanwhile, Moose and Brian Myers were on the winning side of the highly-physical 8-man tag team war. This Thursday, it’s a star-studded showdown under the lights of the Rebel Entertainment Complex!
Last Sunday, Trinity submitted Deonna Purrazzo to retain the Knockouts World Championship in their breathtaking rematch at Emergence. But as one chapter comes to a close, another one will begin this Thursday. Nine top Knockouts are set to to compete in a #1 Contenders Battle Royal for a coveted Knockouts World Title shot: KiLynn King, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Jody Threat, Jessicka, Courtney Rush, Alisha Edwards and the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich. Who will outlast the competition and earn themselves a golden opportunity?
Despite repeated interference from Kon, Eric Young overcame the odds and eradicated Deaner in what essentially turned into a 2-on-1 No Disqualification match at Emergence. After Piledriving Deaner head-first into a barbed-wire board, Young will look to finish the job this Thursday when he battles Kon in a heated grudge match. Can Young bring an end to his issues with The Design? Or will Kon exact revenge in the name of his leader?
Tom Hannifan‘s revealing sit-down interview series with Crazzy Steve went off the rails when Steve brought up his troubled past, leading to a physical altercation between the two. Now the unhinged Crazzy Steve will step into the IMPACT Zone for in-ring competition but can he keep his emotions in check? We’ll find out this Thursday.
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. New-Japan Pro Wrestling stars collide as IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and Bullet Club member Drilla Moloney takes on KUSHIDA. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
Watch IMPACT!