Chris Sabin is set to make his long-awaited return to IMPACT Wrestling at TNA: There’s No Place Like Home. The Motor City Machine Gun and former World, X-Division and Tag Team Champion is ready to make everyone at WrestleCon “Hail Sabin”. In preparation for this huge return, relive the top 5 greatest Chris Sabin Moments of all time on this edition of the IMPACT Plus Top 5.

You can watch classic TNA Wrestling moments on IMPACT Plus. Start your 30-Day Free Trial today.