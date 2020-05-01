This past Tuesday at Rebellion Night Two, Moose brought back the classic TNA World Heavyweight Championship belt. After defeating Hernandez and Michael Elgin in a star-studded main event, he is now declaring himself as the rightful Title holder. As we wait for this situation to unfold on IMPACT!, take a look back at the Top 5 Most Controversial Disputed Championship Wins in IMPACT history on this week’s IMPACT Plus Top 5.

Watch more controversial moments on IMPACT Plus. Start your 30-Day Free Trial today.