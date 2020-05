Due to Michael Elgin‘s brutal attack on Ken Shamrock last week, Shamrock will be unable to compete in the #1 Contenders Tournament for the World Title. As announced on IMPACT Wrestling’s social media, Shamrock will be replaced by Ace Austin. The former X-Division Champion will battle Rhino in a first round matchup this Tuesday on IMPACT!

