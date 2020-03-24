An Update on Events

MARCH 24, 2020 UPDATE:

As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting “Against All Odds” on April 17th in Toronto, the April 19th “Rebellion” pay-per-view event at New York City’s Terminal 5 and the April 24th & 25th TV tapings in Columbus, Ohio. We are monitoring the situation closely and are looking at alternative ways that we can produce the events. All tickets will be fully refunded from point of purchase.

The safety of our fans, talent and staff is of utmost importance and we will continue to adjust plans as necessary while still delivering as much IMPACT Wrestling as possible.

MARCH 17, 2020 UPDATE:

After consultation with representatives of Wrestlecon, all events associated with Wrestlecon have been cancelled, including TNA – There’s No Place Like Home. All refunds will be sent out in the next 7 days.

MARCH 16, 2020 UPDATE:

As a result of the continuing developments regarding COVID-19, Lockdown on March 28 in Windsor, ON and March Breakdown on March 29 in Belleville, MI have been postponed. Please pursue refunds through your original point of purchase.

We continue to monitor the situation actively and are reviewing the recommendations from the appropriate government agencies and local communities, particularly as they relate to There’s No Place Like Home scheduled for April 3 and Rebellion scheduled for April 19.

We will continue to update our plans as the situation evolves. In the meantime, you can still join us on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on AXS TV for IMPACT.