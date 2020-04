Earlier tonight at Rebellion Night One, Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Willie’s first Championship reign since coming to IMPACT Wrestling in 2018. What does the future hold now that the Mack Attack sits at the top of the X-Division? Tune in to IMPACT! every Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV to find out.

