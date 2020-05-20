AXS TV Expands Tuesday Nights With IMPACT in 60

AXS TV EXPANDS TUESDAY NIGHTS WITH IMPACT WRESTLING ORIGINAL SERIES IMPACT IN 60, BEGINNING JUNE 2 AT 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Watch & Share a Preview Clip of ‘IMPACT in 60’ Here

Los Angeles – (May 20, 2020) – AXS TV provides an extra dose of IMPACT Wrestling action on Tuesday nights as the network debuts the IMPACT Wrestling original series IMPACT in 60 beginning June 2 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, immediately following the weekly flagship series IMPACT! at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The hour-long series chronicles the promotion’s celebrated 18-year history under the IMPACT and TNA: Total Nonstop Action banners. Headlined by some of the greatest champions to enter the ring, each episode features a collection of full matches showcasing a different wrestler, championships, factions or match types.

IMPACT in 60 kicks off Tuesday, June 2 with the “Best of the Asylum Years,” highlighting rarely seen footage from the infancy of TNA with matches featuring former NWA Heavyweight Champions A.J. Styles and Raven, among others.

The June schedule also includes a look at the revolutionary high-flying X-Division Championship featuring Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels (June 9), the greatest IMPACT World Heavyweight Title matches with Kurt Angle and Austin Aries (June 16), the legendary stable Aces & Eights including the show-stopping Bully Ray vs. Jeff Hardy match (June 23), and wrestling legend Mick Foley’s most epic battles against Sting, Samoa Joe and more (June 30).

“Thanks to the tremendous feedback from fans of IMPACT on AXS TV and the success of our first TNA television special, we are taking a great step forward to bolster the IMPACT Wrestling Tuesday night block,” said IMPACT Executive VP Scott D’Amore. “From the thousands of hours of thrilling action in our library, we created IMPACT in 60 to celebrate the legacy of the incredible performers who have competed for us and provide a fun trip down memory lane for the TNA faithful.”

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s most significant wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise, and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony Ten 2 and DSport in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, e.tv in Africa, MVStv in Mexico and TAPDMV in the Philippines. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.

About AXS TV

AXS TV is a leading music, entertainment, and lifestyle television network and digital media company controlled by Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. The Network is widely available on the major cable, satellite, and telco systems as well as on digital platforms including Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, and Philo, and via its YouTube, Facebook, and social media channels. In addition to the U.S., AXS TV is also distributed in Canada and the Caribbean. AXS TV’s programming broadly appeals to a diverse and impassioned fanbase, offering eclectic content that includes concerts and music performances, celebrity interviews, documentaries, special events, and pop culture series. The Network’s signature programs include Dan Rather’s “The Big Interview,” “Rock & Roll Trip With Sammy Hagar,” and “Live From Daryl’s House,” and concert events such as CMA Fest and Farm Aid. The channel is also the home of IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world’s largest entertainment properties. A full list of providers and territories can be found on axs.tv/subscribe. For more information, visit www.axs.tv. Press information is available at axstvmediacenter.com.

