We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Scott. For years Barry was the iconic voice of TNA Wrestling, lending us gravitas and credibility. He will be dearly missed.

The intro to Bound For Glory 2005. pic.twitter.com/cQEf1iNAeG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020

The intro to Slammiversary 2012. pic.twitter.com/mVLgQ5xi2v — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020