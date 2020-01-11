Bash at the Brewery 2 Results

Streaming on IMPACT Plus, IMPACT Wrestling presents Bash at the Brewery 2 in partnership with RCW from Freetail Brewery in San Antonio, Texas. Start your 30-Day Free Trial and watch the replay on demand.

X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs Wentz

We kick things off at Bash at the Brewery 2 with X-Division action. Ace takes on Wentz of the Rascalz just two nights away from defending the X-Division Title against Trey at Hard To Kill.

Wentz tweaks his knee in the early going. Wentz is about to fly to the outside but Ace rushes back in the ring and cuts him off. Ace continues to wear down the knee until Wentz builds momentum with a German suplex. Wentz hit a double foot stomp for a two count. Wentz spikes Ace on the top of his head but Ace somehow kicks out. Wentz buckles his knee, allowing Ace to capitalize with The Fold to win.

X-Division Champion Ace Austin def Wentz

RCW Phoenix Champion Christi Jaynes vs RCW Women’s Champion Kiera Hogan – RCW Women’s Championship

Champions collide in this next matchup with the RCW Women’s Championship on the line.

Christi hits a sunset flip powerbomb for an early near fall. Kiera is perched on the top but Christi takes her to the floor with a step up Enzuigiri. Kiera cuts off Christi as she’s about to fly and slams her face first into the ring apron. Kiera connects with a tornado DDT. Christi hits a Moonsault off the second rope for another near fall. Kiera hits a swinging neckbreaker to win the match and retain the RCW Women’s Title.

RCW Women’s Champion Kiera Hogan def RCW Phoenix Champion Christi Jaynes – RCW Women’s Championship

Backstage, we learn that Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie’s match with Jordynne Grace tonight is now a Brewery Brawl.

RCW Heavyweight Champion Fallah Bahh vs Kongo Kong – RCW Heavyweight Championship

Brace yourself as these giants collide for the RCW Heavyweight Championship.

Kong jump-starts the match by attacking Fallah from behind. Fallah hits a huge running crossbody to gain control. Fallah is about to fly but Kong’s manager Brandon Oliver trips him up. Kong takes advantage of the distraction as they brawl around the ringside area. Fallah attempts a Samoan Drop but collapses under the weight of Kong. Fallah shows his strength with a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Fallah goes for the Samoan Drop again but this time, Kong counters into a crucifix pin for two. Fallah finally hits the Samoan Drop successfully to pick up the win and retain the RCW Heavyweight Championship.

RCW Heavyweight Champion Fallah Bahh def Kongo Kong – RCW Heavyweight Championship

Michael Elgin vs Joey Ryan

Two nights before Elgin battles Eddie Edwards with the Call Your Shot Trophy on the line at Hard To Kill, he steps into the ring with Joey Ryan right now at Bash at the Brewery 2.

Joey tries to get Elgin to touch it in the early stages of the match. Joey hits a Hurricanrana. Elgin is about to put Joey’s lollipop in his trunks when Joey kicks it out his hands and rolls him up for a two count. Joey reverses a piledriver attempt into a back body drop. Joey takes Elgin off his feet with a series of clotheslines, followed by an impressive throw. Joey dives through the ropes, taking out Elgin on the floor. Joey finally gets Elgin to touch it but that just angers Elgin as he hits Joey with a thunderous Falcon Arrow.

A battle of strength between the two most powerful forces in IMPACT Wrestling – @MichaelElgin25 and @JoeyRyanOnline's penis. #Bash2 pic.twitter.com/G7gjuoTs8u — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2020

Joey puts his lollipop in Elgin’s mouth, followed by a superkick for a very close near fall. Elgin puts Joey away with the Elgin Bomb in the middle of the ring.

Michael Elgin def Joey Ryan

After the match, Joey gives the referee the Penis Plex.

Rhino vs Shera

Shera looks to score one of the biggest wins of his career when he steps into the ring with Rhino right now.

Neither man can get the other off his feet as they collide in the middle of the ring. Rhino gains the upperhand with a vicious shoulder block, sending Shera to the outside. Shera ducks a clothesline, causing Rhino to wrap his arm around the steel ring post. Shera begins to wear down Rhino’s arm. Rhino is setting up for the Gore when his Hard To Kill opponent Moose attacks him from ringside.

Rhino def Shera by Disqualification

RVD w/ Katie Forbes vs Eddie Edwards

RVD and Eddie Edwards compete for the first time ever tonight at Bash at the Brewery 2.

RVD offers Eddie a handshake but Eddie doesn’t buy it. Eddie rolls up RVD and almost scores the quick win. Katie distracts Eddie from ringside, allowing RVD to regain control by sending Eddie into the steel ring post. Katie picks the leg of Eddie and RVD clobbers him with a spin kick, followed by Rolling Thunder. RVD hangs up Eddie in the Tree of Woe but instead of capitalizing, RVD heads underneath the ring with Katie Forbes.

When RVD emerges, Eddie dropkicks a steel chair into his face. Katie tries to get involved once again but this time, Alisha Edwards comes down to ringside and stops her. RVD hits Eddie with the Van Daminator to win off the distraction.

RVD w/ Katie Forbes def Eddie Edwards

Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) vs The Rascalz (Dez & Trey)

The Rascalz look to move up the ranks of the tag team division when they battle The reigning Tag Team Champions The North next.

The North wear down Dez, cutting off the ring and preventing him from getting the tag to Trey. Dez eventually turns it around and tags in Trey who’s on fire ahead of his X-Division Title match against Ace Austin this Sunday at Hard To Kill. Dez takes out Page on the floor with a dive. The North regain control with a huge double team modified spinebuster for a two count. Trey takes Alexander off the top rope with a sick Hurricanrana, followed by a double X19 from him and Dez.

Alexander catches Dez in mid-air after a Final Flash attempt. Page puts Dez away with a vicious Spinebuster.

Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) def The Rascalz (Dez & Trey)

Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie w/ John E Bravo vs Jordynne Grace – Brewery Brawl

A brewery brawl means there are no disqualifications, no countouts and anything goes. Before the match begins, John E Bravo is ejected from ringside.

Jordynne calls for the fans to give her steel chairs as she tosses them into the ring. Taya escapes and trips Jordynne with an extension cord. Taya hits Jordynne over the head with a garbage can. Taya charges at Jordynne but she sidesteps, causing Taya to crash into a sea of steel chairs. Jordynne sends Taya into the fans in the front row. Taya drives Jordynne face first into a steel chair for a two count. Both women engage in a drinking contest as they chug Freetail Brewery beer.

A drinking contest has broken out between @TheTayaValkyrie and @JordynneGrace!



We are in a brewery after all! #Bash2 pic.twitter.com/14TEbcWnRH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2020

Jordynne hits the Grace Driver but Taya kicks out at two. John E Bravo makes his way back to ringside. Grace hits a splash, driving a steel chair into Taya but Bravo pulls out the referee before he can count three. Jordynne connects with another Grace Driver to pin the Knockouts Champion.

Jordynne Grace def Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie w/ John E Bravo – Brewery Brawl

World Champion Sami Callihan & oVe (Madman Fulton, Jake & Dave Crist) vs Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Rich Swann & Willie Mack – 8 Person Elimination Tag

Two nights away from their historic World Championship match at Hard To Kill, Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard captain teams for an 8 person elimination tag.

Cage shows off his impressive strength when he hits a delayed vertical suplex on Fulton. Chaos erupts as all 8 competitors get involved. Team Tessa has the advantage after they clear the ring. Swann goes for a rolling frog splash but Callihan gets his knees up to gain control. Swann injures his leg, effectively eliminating him from the match.

Tessa hits Jake with a Tornado DDT to build momentum. Mack goes on the attack as he hits a Standing Moonsault on Callihan. Willie flies over the top rope, crashing into oVe on the floor.

Cage hits Dave with a suplex over the top rope into everyone on the outside. Tessa hits Jake with a cutter. Willie connects with a Stunner on Fulton. Callihan hits Willie with a low blow behind the referees back, followed by the Cactus Special 97 piledriver. Tessa and Callihan brawl to the back, eliminating both of them by countout.

Cage hits Dave with a Drill Claw for the elimination. It is now 2-2 as Cage and Willie take on Fulton and Jake. Fulton hits Cage with a diving headbutt off the second rope to eliminate him. Willie is now on his own and falls victim to the numbers game. Willie hits Jake with a Stunner for the elimination, evening the odds in the process. Fulton quickly takes advantage and puts Willie away for the final elimination, awarding the match to oVe.

World Champion Sami Callihan & oVe (Madman Fulton, Jake & Dave Crist) def Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Rich Swann & Willie Mack – 8 Person Elimination Tag