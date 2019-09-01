Best of 2019 Part One Recap

Tonight, we kick off the Best of 2019 Two Week Special with a look back at some of the greatest matches and moments of the year. Plus, the first batch of 2019 Year End Award winners as voted by our fans will be revealed.
Falls Count Anywhere Between Eddie Edwards & Moose at Homecoming
Ace Austin Becomes X-Division Champion in BFG Ladder Match
Knockout of the Year: Taya Valkyrie
LAX vs Lucha Bros in Battle of Tag Team Rivals at Homecoming
One to Watch in 2020: Willie Mack
Legendary Collision Between Michael Elgin & Marufuji at BFG
Moment of the Year: Sami Callihan Wins World Title on AXS TV Debut
Our Best of 2019 Two Week Special continues next Saturday, January 4th at 9/8c on AXS TV and Twitch. Tune in as we revisit more of 2019’s greatest matches and moments, plus reveal the rest of the winners in the 2019 Year End Awards.