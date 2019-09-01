Best of 2019 Part One Recap

Tonight, we kick off the Best of 2019 Two Week Special with a look back at some of the greatest matches and moments of the year. Plus, the first batch of 2019 Year End Award winners as voted by our fans will be revealed.

Falls Count Anywhere Between Eddie Edwards & Moose at Homecoming

Ace Austin Becomes X-Division Champion in BFG Ladder Match

Knockout of the Year: Taya Valkyrie

"Cheers to me, your 2019 Knockout of the Year!" @TheTayaValkyrie was gracious as ever accepting the award. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/RwSgNzyS0K — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 29, 2019

LAX vs Lucha Bros in Battle of Tag Team Rivals at Homecoming

One to Watch in 2020: Willie Mack

Legendary Collision Between Michael Elgin & Marufuji at BFG

Moment of the Year: Sami Callihan Wins World Title on AXS TV Debut

Our Best of 2019 Two Week Special continues next Saturday, January 4th at 9/8c on AXS TV and Twitch. Tune in as we revisit more of 2019’s greatest matches and moments, plus reveal the rest of the winners in the 2019 Year End Awards.