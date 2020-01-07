Best of 2019 Part Two Recap

Tonight on another special episode of IMPACT on AXS TV and Twitch, we wrap up our look at the greatest matches and moments from 2019, plus reveal the remainder of our Year End Award winners as voted by the fans.

Rich Swann‘s Epic Performance in Elimination Challenge

Tessa Blanchard Wins Elimination Challenge to Earn World Title Opportunity

Tag Team of the Year: The North

.@Walking_Weapon and @OfficialEGO ran down the copious reasons why they deserved to win Tag Team of the Year. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TZ71pip0CB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2020

Wrestler of the Year: Tessa Blanchard

"I've always said that I want to make history in my own way and this is just another way that I have." @Tess_Blanchard responds to being the first ever woman to win IMPACT Wrestler of the Year. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/y6YdYdy050 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2020

Match of the Year: Sami Callihan vs Tessa Blanchard (Slammiversay XVII)

"So @Tess_Blanchard, from the bottom of my heart – you're welcome. Because #TheDraw made you famous." @TheSamiCallihan wasn't surprised he won Match of the Year for a second year running. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/AdJBa44W2c — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2020

.@Tess_Blanchard vs. @TheSamiCallihan may have been the Match of the Year for 2019 – but Tessa plans to make history again when they face for the World Championship on January 12th at #HardToKill! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/YK6HdxRQ3G — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2020

