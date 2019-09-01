Best of 2019 Two Week Special

Happy Holidays from IMPACT Wrestling to all of our fans around the world.

The next two episodes of IMPACT! will have special air dates of Saturday, December 28th and Saturday, January 4th, 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch. To commemorate the year that was, we will take a look back at the greatest moments of 2019, plus reveal the winners of the 2019 Year End Awards.

IMPACT! returns to it’s normal day on Tuesday, January 7th at 8/7c with the final episode before Hard To Kill, January 12th on pay-per-view.