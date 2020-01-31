Best of 5 Series Match 2 & Much More on IMPACT!

Taya Valkyrie vs Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship and RVD vs Joey Ryan have already been announced for this Tuesday’s IMPACT! but the action won’t stop there. Check out what else is coming your way this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV & Twitch.

Best of 5 Series Continues

Michael Elgin struck first in the Best of 5 Series with Eddie Edwards, giving him the early 1-0 lead. This week on IMPACT!, the rivalry resumes with Match 2. If Elgin is able to score another victory and go up 2-0 on the scoreboard, Eddie may find himself in a position that’s hard to come back from. We know Eddie has what it takes to defeat Elgin but will he be able to rediscover the key to victory before it’s too late?

Daga Confronts the Madman

Daga‘s fight against oVe continues this week on IMPACT! when he goes one-on-one with Madman Fulton. We have yet to receive an actual reason for why oVe has been targeting Daga as of late but that hasn’t stopped Daga from fighting back. Perhaps oVe is lost without their leader Sami Callihan. After all, we haven’t seen him since he lost the World Championship to Tessa Blanchard at Hard To Kill. Will oVe reestablish themselves as a dominant force in IMPACT Wrestling or will Daga stand tall in Mexico City?

Reinvented Fallah Battles Ethan Page

IMPACT Wrestling’s tag team division has been heating up in recent weeks. It all started when Vikingo scored an upset victory over one half of the Tag Team Champions, Josh Alexander. The following week in Mexico City, TJP defeated Vikingo in a jaw-dropping matchup. Now, TJP’s tag team partner Fallah Bahh takes to the ring to face the other half of the Tag Champions, Ethan Page. Keep your eyes peeled because things are about to explode in the tag team division this Tuesday on IMPACT!.

Mack (Without Pack) Faces Shera

If it were up to Johnny Swinger, he would be teaming with Willie Mack in what he calls the Mack and Pack Connection. The problem is that it’s not and Willie wants no part of the team up. Willie is without a tag team partner since Rich Swann got taken out of action with an injury but instead of seeking a new partner, he has decided to focus on singles competition for the time being. In an attempt to build a relationship with Willie, Swinger challenged the Desi Hit Squad to a match but quickly backed down and offered Willie up for singles competition against Shera. What’s next for the Mack and Pack connection? Find out on IMPACT!